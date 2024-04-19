Trusted by its customers to translate sensitive data every day, Lionbridge views security as an essential tenet to its success as a leading global Language Service Provider (LSP) . It’s a commitment embraced jointly by the Lionbridge Trust team and the company’s more than 6,000 employees in 24 countries.

“The largest corporations in the world trust us to get their message right and share it globally ,” says Chief Trust Officer Doug Graham. “Central to our long-term success, Lionbridge takes security and privacy very seriously. Working with sensitive information daily, we treat this information with the care and security required—it’s one of the reasons organizations choose us. From the security team to our experts, everyone at Lionbridge is committed to upholding that trust and takes security as a personal responsibility.”



Graham understands the importance of starting from a firm foundation. A proven security veteran with experience working in the natural language processing industry, he sought to turn security into a competitive differentiator for Lionbridge.



As the company invested in and transitioned heavily to the cloud, Graham and his team needed to ensure they had a firm grasp on Lionbridge’s growing external attack surface. Primarily focused on ensuring his security team could enable new SaaS and cloud applications securely, Graham began seeking solutions that could provide visibility into Lionbridge’s evolving environments.



Looking for the ability to monitor Lionbridge’s dynamic attack surface, Graham’s team needed a low-friction solution that could easily integrate with their existing workflows. Frustrated with other tools’ high volume of false positives, they selected an attack surface management (ASM) solution that produced high-fidelity discovery results.

