IBM Randori Recon is an attack surface management SaaS that monitors internal and external attack surfaces for unexpected changes, blind spots, misconfigurations, and process failures. It is part of the IBM Security portfolio.
Enterprise attack surface continues to expand with digital transformation. While organizations have successfully fixed known vulnerabilities on managed organizational assets, the rapid adoption of hybrid cloud models and an increasingly remote workforce have made it nearly impossible for security teams to manage an expanding attack surface. Cyber risks get further compounded when organizations inherit an unknown attack surface during mergers and acquisitions (M&A). To know where adversaries will strike, you must see your attack surface as they do.
IBM Randori Recon, an external attack surface management SaaS, provides continuous asset discovery and risk prioritization from an attacker’s perspective. This cloud-native offering helps your SecOps team continuously monitor your attack surface to discover assets exposed to attackers and prioritize them based on adversarial temptation. Additionally, with bidirectional integrations that work seamlessly with your existing security stack, it helps improve your overall cybersecurity posture.
Make informed decisions using continuous asset discovery and risk-based prioritization to get an accurate view of your attack surface.
Reduce the time and effort your security team spends on vulnerability scanning and attack surface exposure analysis.
Eliminate data silos by using bidirectional integrations that work with your existing security stack and improve the effectiveness of your security tools.
Gain actionable insights to understand how threat actors are waging attacks, so you can proactively protect your organization against today’s threat landscape.
View your attack surface as attackers do. IBM Randori Recon provides continuous asset discovery and issue prioritization from an attacker’s perspective.
Be better prepared for breaches by understanding their causes and the factors that increase or reduce costs. Learn from the experiences of over 550 organizations hit by a data breach.
* The Total Economic Impact of IBM Randori is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IBM, published in June 2023. Based on projected results of a composite organization modeled from 4 interviewed IBM clients. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions; generally expected results cannot be provided.