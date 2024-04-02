Enterprise attack surface continues to expand with digital transformation. While organizations have successfully fixed known vulnerabilities on managed organizational assets, the rapid adoption of hybrid cloud models and an increasingly remote workforce have made it nearly impossible for security teams to manage an expanding attack surface. Cyber risks get further compounded when organizations inherit an unknown attack surface during mergers and acquisitions (M&A). To know where adversaries will strike, you must see your attack surface as they do.

IBM Randori Recon, an external attack surface management SaaS, provides continuous asset discovery and risk prioritization from an attacker’s perspective. This cloud-native offering helps your SecOps team continuously monitor your attack surface to discover assets exposed to attackers and prioritize them based on adversarial temptation. Additionally, with bidirectional integrations that work seamlessly with your existing security stack, it helps improve your overall cybersecurity posture.