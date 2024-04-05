IBM Guardium Vulnerability Assessment software scans on-premises and cloud database infrastructure to detect vulnerabilities and orchestrate remedial actions. It is part of the IBM Guardium family of data security software and integrates with existing security solutions such as IBM QRadar or HP ArcSight.
Identifying vulnerabilities in your data environments is key to understanding and managing your data security posture. IBM Security® Guardium® Vulnerability Assessment scans data infrastructure such as databases, data warehouses, and big data environments — both on-premises and in the cloud — to detect vulnerabilities and suggest remedial actions based on benchmarks from STIG, CIS, CVE, and other configuration standards.
Guardium Vulnerability Assessment identifies security gaps in databases such as missing patches, weak passwords, unauthorized changes, misconfigured privileges, excessive administrative logins, unusual after-hours activity, and other behavioral vulnerabilities such as account sharing. It then provides full reports as well as actionable recommendations to address vulnerabilities to harden your database environments.
Guardium Vulnerability Assessment is delivered as a part of Guardium Data Protection, but can be implemented as a stand-alone offering that serves its own use case.
Perform vulnerability assessments within minutes, with minimal read-only access privileges, with zero to minimal performance impact.
Dynamic reports and precise recommendations for remediating data-centric threats and vulnerabilities.
Scale from one data source to tens of thousands across multiple data centers or geographical locations. Support leading database platforms and all major operating systems, including big data environments.
Integrate or complement existing security solutions, IT systems, and applications such as ServiceNow. Whether its efficiently assigning tickets or enabling on-demand rescans users a streamlined and expedited vulnerability scanning and remediation workflow."
Understand the latest vulnerabilities for supported platforms with automatic, real-time updates updates, summary results, and concrete recommendations.
Pricing varies based on your environment and configuration. Contact an IBM representative to discuss your deployment model.
See detailed system requirements and platforms supported for Guardium Vulnerability Assessment.
See product documentation and resources for all versions.
Strengthen your Guardium knowledge with training available in the course catalog.
Get centralized visibility, monitoring, compliance, advanced analytics and data source flexibility. Simplify data security and analytics.
Looking to identify shadow data and its movement across applications? Read about the Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities in Guardium Insights.
Monitor data activity and accelerate compliance reporting for data stored anywhere. Discover and classify data and data sources, monitor user activity, and respond to threats in near real time.
Deliver secured key management with reduced costs and greater operational efficiency. Centralize, simplify and automate encryption key management.
Enable zero-trust based discovery and classification of sensitive and regulated data, wherever it resides, structured or unstructured, at rest or in motion.
Encrypt sensitive data in all states and across environments, including your files, databases and applications. Address data security and privacy regulations, and control encryption keys for cloud-based data.