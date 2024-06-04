What is a managed security service provider?

MSSPs provide enterprises with a complete outsourced security solution. Enterprise network security monitoring and incident response are their main focus. However, because these networks evolve with new technologies, MSSPs often provide support for other platforms such as apps and cloud-based infrastructure. Common MSSP services include:

Antiviral services: To address the evolving types of viral attacks, MSSPs use threat-hunting resources to target imminent issues and implement protective measures at various levels within the network, safeguarding it against malware and other malicious software.



Endpoint protection: MSSPs offer endpoint protection services to safeguard devices such as laptop and desktop computers and mobile devices from cyberthreats, ensuring comprehensive security across all endpoints within the organization.

Incident response services: If there is a security incident or breach, MSSPs provide rapid incident response services. This can include forensic analysis, incident investigation and remediation to minimize the impact and restore normal operations.

Intrusion detection: Beyond traditional network boundaries, MSSPs safeguard all devices and systems from internal and external threats, investigating all components, people, and software and employing advanced techniques to preemptively identify and mitigate security breaches.

Managed firewall services: MSSPs deploy security experts to continuously monitor the system’s firewall and respond to potential threats. Network traffic is monitored to identify patterns and inconsistencies to ensure robust firewall protection.

Security consulting: MSSPs offer expert guidance and advice on security best practices, risk management strategies and security posture improvement, helping organizations develop and maintain effective security frameworks.

Security information and event management (SIEM): MSSPs deploy SIEM solutions to aggregate and analyze security data from various sources, enabling real-time threat detection, incident response, information security and compliance management.

Threat detection and prevention: MSSPs use advanced threat detection tools and techniques to detect and prevent various types of cyberthreats, including malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, and insider threats. This may involve deploying intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS), managed detection and response (MDR), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, and other security technologies.

Virtual private network (VPN) configurations: MSSPs configure VPNs to secure organizational operations. A private VPN reduces the attack surface and implements tailored security measures for authorized users, to enhancing network security and confidentiality.

Vulnerability scanning: MSSPs conduct thorough vulnerability scanning to identify potential threats. Their vulnerability management skills pinpoint issues within the network, including common targets such as workspaces, or sensitive data. Since attackers also identify vulnerabilities that are not directly connected to their intended targets. MSSPs can detect them whether they exist within the immediate attack surface, nearby, or farther away.