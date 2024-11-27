Digital credentials, also known as verifiable credentials, offer a secure and instant way to verify identity without the hassle of paper documents. This solution reduces the risk of identity fraud while allowing users to share only the necessary information, keeping their personal data safe and private.
Designed for seamless integration, Digital Credentials work across multiple platforms and services, making verification easier and improving the overall user experience.
Digital Credentials, provided by IBM, enables organizations to modernize physical identity—such as driver’s licenses—into secure digital formats stored in a digital wallet. The feature streamlines account creation and access, creating a seamless experience for users. Digital Credentials protects personal information with embedded cryptographic and real-time, risk-based authentication based on the individual’s behavior and biometrics.
Digital Credentials simplifies the process of identity verification, allowing organizations to offer seamless interactions. This efficiency not only enhances customer satisfaction but also encourages more sign-ups as users find it easier to engage with your services.
With Digital Credentials, verifying identities is frictionless. This easy process helps organizations meet customers’ expectations for instant access, creating a positive user experience that keeps them coming back.
Protecting customers' personally identifiable information (PII) is crucial in today’s digital landscape. Digital Credentials helps ensure that users share only the necessary information, safeguarding their privacy while building trust between users and organizations.
Digital Credentials allows for quick verification of identity by using government-issued IDs, improving the user experience while safeguarding personal information. It helps meet regulatory compliance and facilitate everyday situations, such as proving your identity during traffic stops or showing proof of age when purchasing alcohol.
In the financial sector, Digital Credentials streamlines identity verification for activities such as money transfers and account management. It provides a secure way to share identity profiles and ensure transactions are reliable and compliant while simplifying processes such as opening or closing bank accounts.
Digital Credentials protects patient privacy in healthcare by allowing controlled sharing of sensitive information. It enables quick verification of prescriptions and legal status without exposing unnecessary details, ensuring that only essential information is disclosed to authorized parties.
Digital Credentials builds trust by allowing individuals to easily prove their qualifications to employers, universities and professional organizations. Whether verifying a doctor’s credentials or confirming a job applicant’s educational background, these credentials facilitate secure access to essential services and information.