The company outsources direct sales and marketing campaigns primarily for large organizations—including numerous major communications companies—that are looking to branch out into new markets. Credico relies on a network of more than 200 ISOs to provide direct sales services on behalf of its clients’ campaigns. Each ISO is separately owned and operated, and employs approximately 10–50 sales agents.

Starting in 2013, Credico began exclusively making available, servicing and securing tablets for its ISOs to use in marketing and selling. The company managed the tablets using a mobile device management (MDM) solution to facilitate security and install campaign-specific apps and data. Enforcing complete compliance with internal policies for tablet usage was a significant part of its agreement with clients.

In 2017, however, the company’s MDM was falling short of these expectations. Participation was low, with only 40%–60% of tablets enrolled and compliant at a given time. What’s more, the MDM provided limited to no reporting or insight into the state of the tablets in the field. “When we needed to push a new version of an app, we didn’t know how many people got the app or when they got it—it was a messy, time-intensive process,” says Jon Bromling, Chief Technology Officer of Credico.

In fact, the MDM was unable to interact with the ISO owners at all. It couldn’t notify them of data overage or tablet policy compliance issues or enable them to locate or wipe their own devices. The lack of visibility and interaction proved costly. “A huge challenge was data usage on tablets,” says Bromling. “People would jailbreak them out of the MDM and then use them to stream video and run up massive data charges—upwards of USD 70,000 a month.”

This issue caused another level of pain for the company. “We had an agreement in place that if an ISO went over its limit, the ISO would get billed for those overages,” says Bromling. “While we could pass that cost down to them, that was hurting them—and it was punitive instead of proactive.”