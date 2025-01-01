Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM)

Generative AI is fueling a second security arms race with faster, tailored and more complex attacks. Human defenders alone can’t win this race. This is why we’ve established ATOM, the AI-powered orchestration engine that powers our Threat Detection and Response Services.
ATOM is our agentic AI system and goes beyond individual AI agents to create autonomous security operations by orchestrating multiple agents to interact and collaborate with each other across the entire threat lifecycle. It automates threat hunting, accelerates threat detection, creates and executes investigation plans, and performs remediation steps. ATOM does the orchestrating so security teams can focus on high-risk threats rather than false positives or low-risk threats.
ATOM drives enterprise productivity by unifying and intelligently managing digital labor, streamlining processes, automating tasks, and enhancing collaboration.
ATOM's predictive threat intelligence contextualizes threats to your environment, enabling proactive threat mitigation and reducing speed to detection.
ATOM operationalizes the MITRE ATT&CK framework for comprehensive threat visibility and continuous posture optimization.
Proactively mitigate threats with autonomous threat intelligence. Use Gen AI to correlate threat activity with environmental context, curate threat intel, automate hunts, and generate risk assessments to proactively mitigate attacks and prioritize remediation efforts.
Maximize detection posture with AI-driven insights and MITRE ATT&CK analysis. Use gen AI to optimize detection coverage & address critical gaps. Automate management & reporting across hybrid-multi-cloud security tools.
Mimic human reasoning, accelerating threat detection through automated triage and alert dispositioning. Use gen AI to learn from analyst behavior & automate low-risk incidents, produce explainable insights, prioritize important alerts, and identify rare events.
Threat investigation automation that can generate attack insights and cross-correlate activity to accelerate investigations. Use gen AI to simplify investigation workflow & reduce case assembly time. Cross-correlate alerts, simplify contextual comprehension, and support analyst decision-making with hypothesis generation.
Automate remediation with dynamically constructed composable playbooks. Use gen AI to recommend & automate response actions across protection tech. Historical response behavior optimized for threat type & attack progression. Receive specific steps for faster containment, eradication, & recovery steps as well as recommendations to lower reoccurrence risk.
Empower your security operations with seamless AI integration. IBM Consulting and Microsoft collaborate to help clients modernize security operations and protect against threats.
A key integration partner for ATOM, IBM partners with Google SecOps to empower security teams to better detect, investigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats.
