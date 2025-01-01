Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM)

Generative AI is fueling a second security arms race with faster, tailored and more complex attacks. Human defenders alone can’t win this race. This is why we’ve established ATOM, the AI-powered orchestration engine that powers our Threat Detection and Response Services.

ATOM is our agentic AI system and goes beyond individual AI agents to create autonomous security operations by orchestrating multiple agents to interact and collaborate with each other across the entire threat lifecycle. It automates threat hunting, accelerates threat detection, creates and executes investigation plans, and performs remediation steps. ATOM does the orchestrating so security teams can focus on high-risk threats rather than false positives or low-risk threats.