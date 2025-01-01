Autonomous Threat Operations Machine (ATOM)
Create an autonomous security operations center (SOC) using agentic AI
Overview

Generative AI is fueling a second security arms race with faster, tailored and more complex attacks. Human defenders alone can’t win this race. This is why we’ve established ATOM, the AI-powered orchestration engine that powers our Threat Detection and Response Services.

ATOM is our agentic AI system and goes beyond individual AI agents to create autonomous security operations by orchestrating multiple agents to interact and collaborate with each other across the entire threat lifecycle. It automates threat hunting, accelerates threat detection, creates and executes investigation plans, and performs remediation steps. ATOM does the orchestrating so security teams can focus on high-risk threats rather than false positives or low-risk threats.
Benefits 85% automation of L1 activity, empowering analysts to drive higher value work*

ATOM drives enterprise productivity by unifying and intelligently managing digital labor, streamlining processes, automating tasks, and enhancing collaboration.

 Find and confirm threats faster

ATOM's predictive threat intelligence contextualizes threats to your environment, enabling proactive threat mitigation and reducing speed to detection.

 45% reduction of noisy alerts for improved system effectiveness

ATOM operationalizes the MITRE ATT&CK framework for comprehensive threat visibility and continuous posture optimization.
AI-powered Capabilities Predictive Threat Intelligence

Proactively mitigate threats with autonomous threat intelligence. Use Gen AI to correlate threat activity with environmental context, curate threat intel, automate hunts, and generate risk assessments to proactively mitigate attacks and prioritize remediation efforts.

 Threat Detection Insights

Maximize detection posture with AI-driven insights and MITRE ATT&CK analysis. Use gen AI to optimize detection coverage & address critical gaps. Automate management & reporting across hybrid-multi-cloud security tools.

 Advanced threat disposition scoring

Mimic human reasoning, accelerating threat detection through automated triage and alert dispositioning. Use gen AI to learn from analyst behavior & automate low-risk incidents, produce explainable insights, prioritize important alerts, and identify rare events.

 Cybersecurity Agent - Threat Investigations

Threat investigation automation that can generate attack insights and cross-correlate activity to accelerate investigations. Use gen AI to simplify investigation workflow & reduce case assembly time. Cross-correlate alerts, simplify contextual comprehension, and support analyst decision-making with hypothesis generation.

 Learn more Cybersecurity Agent - Threat Response

Automate remediation with dynamically constructed composable playbooks. Use gen AI to recommend & automate response actions across protection tech. Historical response behavior optimized for threat type & attack progression. Receive specific steps for faster containment, eradication, & recovery steps as well as recommendations to lower reoccurrence risk.

 Learn more
Partners Microsoft

Empower your security operations with seamless AI integration. IBM Consulting and Microsoft collaborate to help clients modernize security operations and protect against threats.

 Learn more about our partnership with Microsoft Google Cloud

A key integration partner for ATOM, IBM partners with Google SecOps to empower security teams to better detect, investigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats.

 Learn more about our partnership with Google Cloud

Insights

Capturing the cybersecurity dividend
IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2025

Understand how threat actors are waging attacks and how to proactively protect your organization

 Cost of a Data Breach report

Be better prepared for breaches by understanding their causes and the factors that increase or reduce costs

 Cloud Threat Landscape

Get key insights and practical strategies for securing your cloud with the latest threat intelligence

Resources Accelerate SOC Transformation in the Era of AI

Learn traits of top-performing SOCs and map out a path to success, helping your organization level up its cybersecurity maturity.

 5 Criteria for Evaluating Gen AI in threat management

As attackers use gen AI, their attacks will become pervasive, evasive and adaptive. Our security teams must also adapt. We’ve put together some guidelines on adopting AI tools based on extensive experience working with cybersecurity clients.
Footnotes

*Examples presented are illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.