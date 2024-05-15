Two of the most globally trusted cybersecurity leaders have joined forces to deliver fully integrated, open, end-to-end security solutions to enterprises.
Organizations are pursuing innovation and transforming their businesses to drive growth and competitive advantage. However, as they innovate using cloud, AI and digital ecosystems, teams are challenged by the ever-growing global threat landscape.
Through the IBM and Palo Alto Networks partnership, security is at the heart of digital transformation. From consultation through execution, we can help you build cyber resiliency into every part of your organization.
Together, we can help empower you to modernize your cybersecurity program, integrating siloed point solutions, saving time, money, resources and enhancing your organization's resilience against today's complex threats. Our combined AI-powered solutions and open ecosystem bring a new level of automation that delivers invaluable insights, proactive risk reduction, and faster time to value. Let us help you safeguard your organization so you can trust in a secure future.
In response to the growing volume and cost of cyberattacks, organizations need a platform approach for a more seamless and resilient cybersecurity posture. Read the new IBM Cybersecurity Services + Palo Alto Networks IBV Report to learn more.
In response to the growing volume and cost of cyberattacks, organizations need a platform approach for a more seamless and resilient cybersecurity posture.
Palo Alto Networks Signs Broad Enterprise Cybersecurity Partnership With IBM
Eliminate the need for multiple point solutions with our integrated offerings for operational and cost efficiency, faster time to value, and proactive risk reduction.
Use our patented AI and automation products and AI consulting experts to unify security insights across your enterprise and accelerate detection, response and recovery for improved cyber resiliency.
Use our alliance to not only modernize your security program, but to also build your next generation SOC transformation for a whole new way of working with better efficiency and faster mean time to detect (MTTD), and mean time to respond (MTTR).
By combining Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM AI-powered suite with IBM’s SOC Consulting transformation services and IBM’s AI-infused Threat Detection and Response (TDR) managed security service (MSS), your organization can gain proactive risk reduction while improving visibility and response times.
Palo Alto Networks' Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution Prisma Cloud, combined with IBM Consulting’s global system integration and managed security services, can enable your organization to benefit from a range of customized services across the DevSecOps lifecycle including holistic security posture assessment, CNAPP solution implementation and operationalization, and ongoing management services.
Explore the report based on insights and observations on cybercriminal groups obtained from monitoring over 150 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries.
Be better prepared for breaches. Learn from the experiences of more than 550 organizations that were hit by a data breach.
Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.