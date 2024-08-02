NVMe vs. SATA: What’s the difference?

In a straight-up, head-to-head comparison where only speed and performance are taken into consideration, NVMe protocol is far superior to SATA. While SATA was designed as an SCSI storage interface to facilitate the transfer of data specifically to and from HDDs, NVMe, was designed specifically for use with SSDs that use flash technology.

According to a 2023 International Data Corporation (IDC) report (link resides outside ibm.com), NVMe was designed to speed data transfer to systems connected via a PCI express (PCIe)—a serial expansion bus that’s standard for connecting a computer to one or more peripheral devices.

Because of their design differences, NVMe is better equipped to utilize PCIe sockets and transfer data between storage and a CPU than SATA. When HDDs were still the industry standard for storing and accessing data, SATA made sense, but as SSDs started to become more popular, NVMe quickly became a better option for most users. Additionally, NVMe’s streamlined protocol makes it a better fit than SATA for real-time applications like ML and AI, which have surged in popularity in recent years. NVMe is also well-positioned to support hybrid cloud, multicloud and mainframe storage environments because of its built-in high performance and data protection.

However, there are still some instances where SATA makes sense for certain users. For example, SATA is still more affordable than NVMe, although the popularity of NVMe SSDs is driving the price down. Here’s a comparison of the two technologies by capability.

Speed and performance

NVMe SSDs can deliver much higher speeds and performance than SATA SSDs because they can send and receive NVMe commands faster and deliver better throughput. While NVMe SSDs use PCIe to connect SSD storage directly to a server or central processing unit (CPU), SATA SSDs use the Serial ATA Express bus interface, which is slower.

Bandwidth

The PCIe connection NVMe uses is larger and has more bandwidth than a SATA port. Additionally, each generation of PCIe doubles the bandwidth of the previous generation. SATA, on the other hand, has lower bandwidth connections than PCIe and is fixed, so the connections don’t improve with concurrent generations. PCIe connections are also more scalable than SATA because they use “lanes” that enable users to double the bandwidth in the same generation.

Parallelism

One of NVMe’s most important features is its ability to run concurrent operations at once on multiple threads, known as parallelism. NVMe SSDs have a queue depth of 64,000, while SATA can only support 32 I/O requests in a queue at any time. NVMe uses parallel command queues and a “polling loop” rather than the “interrupt”-based device driver of its predecessors, reducing latency and system overheads.

Compatibility

When it comes to newer technologies, such as AI, ML and the cloud, NVMe is a far more compatible option than SATA since it was developed in parallel to those technologies over the same time period. NVMe also works seamlessly with all modern operating systems, including mobile phones, laptops and gaming consoles. However, when it comes to compatibility with older technologies (such as HDDs), many older devices that support SATA aren’t compatible with NVMe because they lack the necessary connections for the NVMe PCIe sockets.

Cost

While both NVMe and SATA have become more affordable in recent years, SATA SSDs are still somewhat more affordable. For example, a 2.5 inch, Samsung 1TB SATA drive costs a little over USD 100, while its NVMe equivalent costs about USD 170 (at the time of writing). Pricing for enterprise-grade SSDs vary even more and often run into the thousands. While NVMe has become the industry standard for enterprise workloads, SATA SSDs are still widely used on PC builds instead of HDDs as they are considerably faster.