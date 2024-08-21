What is primary storage?

Both dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and static random-access memory (SRAM) are other types of RAM-based semiconductor memory used in data storage, but they are engineered quite differently. DRAM relegates each data bit to a memory cell that contains an extremely small capacitor and transistor, while SRAM uses a latching, flip-flop circuitry to store each data bit.

In terms of volatility, DRAM’s capacitor can hold an electric charge, but not indefinitely. Such an electric charge is subject to leakage over time, so the DRAM combats this loss by having an external memory refresh circuit that routinely rewrites the data in each capacitor and thus helps ensure nonvolatility, making it perfect for secondary storage purposes. Meanwhile, SRAM is quicker than DRAM but loses its data when power is removed from the system.

It’s generally considered that SRAM enables faster processing than DRAM, but because of this attribute, SRAM is also considered to be more expensive to implement than DRAM. Because of its speed, SRAM is typically used in cache memory and registers, while DRAM is most often used to constitute a computer’s main memory.