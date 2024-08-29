How to make the SAP S/4HANA move as quick and smooth as possible

This thorough and detailed impact assessment provides objective insights into how the transition may affect your business processes, master and transaction data, system configuration and interfaces. The IBM SAP S/4HANA Impact Assessment delivers a roadmap that is based on your specific business needs.

This tool offers insight into five key areas.

Functional assessment. This step identifies processes currently in use in your SAP ECC and the expected innovations that will result from the change to S/4HANA. You’ll learn what is new, what will change and what will become obsolete.

Technical impacts. The technical impact assessment provides custom code inventory of your current SAP system. The assessment describes if code is used or unused and the effect new HANA database code will have on current systems. This step reveals what needs to be remediated and also details the security impact of the migration.

Simplification impact. This step uses the simplification database to highlight the programs and code affected by the new data structure. This process also identifies areas most affected by the transition. With this information, your organization can prioritize resource allocation during the implementation.

Project scope reduction. This process analyzes application versions and infrastructure requirements. It also reviews production usage statistics. This information allows you to reduce project scope to what needs to be fixed and tested most urgently. For example, you can choose to do targeted testing only on areas that have changed.

Identification of training requirements. IBM offers training recommendations as part of the assessment. With this as data an organization can know now what expertise will be needed later and plan accordingly. The business can close subject matter expertise gaps by securing additional personnel or training existing teams.

At the end of the assessment, you’ll receive a summary of all key findings and be able to access benchmark data from hundreds of other assessments performed by IBM.