How to choose the right IT consumption model for your storage

Evolving business models and IT strategies are quickly changing the way businesses consume and pay for their data storage. The adoption of hybrid cloud has spurred growing demand for consumption-based IT as an alternative to traditional cash purchases and leases.

In response, many vendors are offering flexible consumption or “pay-per-use” pricing models and subscriptions that bring cloud-like economics to the data center and hybrid cloud. “By 2024, Gartner predicts that over half of newly deployed enterprise storage capacity will be sold as-a-service or on a subscription basis, up from less than 15% in 20201.”

With so many deployment types and IT consumption models suddenly available, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your storage strategy. In this blog post, we’ll outline the main types so that you can make an informed investment decision.

Here’s what we’ll cover: