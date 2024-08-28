How to choose the right IT consumption model for your storage

Evolving business models and IT strategies are quickly changing the way businesses consume and pay for their data storage. The adoption of hybrid cloud has spurred growing demand for consumption-based IT as an alternative to traditional cash purchases and leases.
In response, many vendors are offering flexible consumption or “pay-per-use” pricing models and subscriptions that bring cloud-like economics to the data center and hybrid cloud. “By 2024, Gartner predicts that over half of newly deployed enterprise storage capacity will be sold as-a-service or on a subscription basis, up from less than 15% in 20201.”
With so many deployment types and IT consumption models suddenly available, it can be difficult to know which one is right for your storage strategy. In this blog post, we’ll outline the main types so that you can make an informed investment decision.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
Consumption-based pricing refers to products and services with usage-based billing, meaning you pay only for the capacity you need as you consume it. These models can help you save money by replacing high upfront capital expenses with predictable quarterly charges aligned directly with your changing business needs. The idea is that you can quickly scale by consuming storage capacity instantly, provisioning the resources up or down as needed. Many variations exist, and most programs have a minimum term and/or capacity requirement.
Many vendors today offer choices in storage consumption models and financing. Having this flexibility of choice will help you to modernize and scale your workloads for future business needs. Common deployment and IT consumption models for storage include:
Now that you know the common types of deployment and IT consumption models, let’s explore a few reasons why consumption-based models are increasingly popular. Benefits of consumption-based pricing for storage include:
Here are a few examples of consumption-based pricing models from IBM Storage, as well as offerings for traditional deployments and hybrid models:
Consumption-based pricing with IBM Storage as a Service and IBM Storage Utility
Flexible pricing for traditional on-premises storage with IBM Global Financing: Simplifies your hybrid cloud storage with a flexible financial plan that aligns to your IT and business strategy. You’ll find flexible financing options to reduce your upfront payments and optimize cash flow with payment options for IBM servers and storage solutions.
Hybrid approach — extend IBM Storage as a service to the cloud with IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ for Public Cloud: IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud makes it possible to work with on-premises software to replicate or migrate data from any of over 500 supported storage systems so you can add hybrid cloud capability without major new investment. Pay for only the storage capacity you manage on the public cloud, with flexible software monthly pricing available.
* Subject to customer accounting practices
If you want to learn more about flexible consumption models for storage and how this model could benefit your operations, here are a few next steps you can take:
See all flexible consumption and pricing models for IBM IT infrastructure >