IBM Storage as-a-Service is an on-premises data storage solution wherein IBM provides and manages FlashSystem and IBM DS8900F hardware priced with a flexible cloud-like, consumption-based model.
IBM Storage as-a-Service can help you reduce IT spend by providing a cost-effective, scalable and reliable storage solution. Reduce the need for expensive hardware and software investments, cut maintenance costs and gain predictable pricing for your storage needs.
According to a recent Gartner® report, STaaS can “reduce storage infrastructure costs by 40% or more.” Discover why IT leaders are replacing their storage infrastructure with storage-as-a-service consumption models.
Get the flexibility with STaaS to provide your business what you need, when you need it.
Leverage IBM Storage as-a-Service to only pay for what you use, when you use it.
Avoid any penalty for data that doesn’t benefit from data compression or deduplication.
Get the agility, efficiency and flexibility to scale up or down while only paying for what you use.
Deploy applications fast with quick provisioning and about 50% of additional capacity for growth.
Get protection from cyber-attacks with proven technology designed for cyber resilience.
With cloud-like services, you can dynamically scale up or down and pay for only what you use without needing to plan for storage acquisition and procurement cycles. The service is enabled for both your on-premises and your hybrid cloud infrastructure needs, helping you to quickly access the storage services you need wherever resources are deployed.
IBM Storage as a Service offers one single rate for base and growth capacity, letting you use as much storage as you need with no penalty fees for low data reduction or hidden costs for usage above your commitment level.
Extreme - Tier 1
Premium - Tier 2
Balanced - Tier 3
Capacity - Tier 4
Latency
As low as 50μs
As low as 50μs
As low as 50μs
As low as 50μs
Min capacity
25 TB
50 TB
100 TB
100 TB
Minimum Performance IOPS/TB Usable*
4500
2250
800
Regular Pool: 140 DRP: 60
Maximum read throughput (GB/s)**
100
45
45
19
Maximum write throughtput (GB/s)**
22
22
10
6
Availability Objective
99.9999%/ 100% guarantee***
99.9999%/ 100% guarantee***
99.9999%/ 100% guarantee***
99.9999%/ 100% guarantee***
Services
Life cycle management
Life cycle management
Life cycle management
Life cycle management
Starting from USD/TB/Month
USD 225
USD 116
USD 80
USD 31
Effective cost @ compression 2:1 5yr commitment USD/TB/Month (USD/GB/Month)
USD 113 (USD 0.113)
USD 58 (USD 0.058)
USD 40 (USD 0.040)
USD 16 (USD 0.016)
Effective cost @ compression 3:1 5yr commitment USD/TB/Month (USD/GB/Month)
USD 75 (USD 0.075)
USD 39 (USD 0.039)
USD 27 (USD 0.027)
USD 10 (USD 0.010)
Decide how much capacity you require today, with the option to expand endlessly.
Take advantage of a straightforward consumption model with you in mind.
Get the agility to update storage performance levels.
Benefit from inclusive, full-system upgrades every 3-4 years.
Use IBM Storage Insights to assist you in managing and forecasting data utilization.
Protect your data with Safeguarded Copy to help speed recovery from cyberattacks.
Streamline operations with a standardized all-flash and hybrid flash storage technology platform.
Available IBM Expert Care support and managed services.
Pricing based on TB/Month usable at a 5 year term commitment. IBM offers from 3 to 5 year term options. Price varies based on committed capacity and length of contract. Effective cost based on using data reduction technology. Pricing based on TB/Month usable at a 5 year term commitment. IBM offers from 3 to 5 year term options. Price varies based on committed capacity and length of contract. Effective cost based on using data reduction technology. A one time set up fee of USD 5,000 is required.
*IOPS/TB: This defines the minimum ratio of Input-Output Operations (IOPS) per physical used Terabyte (TB) with usage up to 85% of the usable capacity. IOPS/TB are based on a 70:30 Read / Write mixed workload with 50% cache hit and 16K I/O size using Fibre Channel. Remote replication may impact performance. Actual results will vary by workload, as such the IOPS/TB should be used for the purposes of selecting relative performance tiers.
**Maximum read and write throughput based on 256KB I/O Size using Fibre Channel.
***99.9999% objective. 100% guarantee requires HyperSwap configuration installed by IBM Lab Services. Terms and conditions apply.
All statements regarding IBM’s pricing, future product direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only. All the stated items of pricing are either estimates or plans and not guarantees. No representation or guarantee concerning any of the foregoing can be made or is made as part of this disclosure or any resulting contract.