The accelerated adoption of digital business models and the growth of online operations bring big challenges and great opportunities. Today your organization must have the ability to use data to build faster, more efficient operations. You must achieve stronger data-driven decisions, access deeper insights and develop trust and confidence while increasing security and data privacy.

IBM Storage DS8900F is the next generation of enterprise data systems built with the most advanced processor technology. It is designed to provide the performance and data resilience you need to increase customer satisfaction and transform data into business opportunities.