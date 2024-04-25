Before SSDs were invented, HDDs and floppy drives were the most widely used storage drives on the market. But while HDDs and floppy drives both relied on magnets to store data, SSDs use a new technology called NAND—a non-volatile type of storage that doesn’t require power to retain its data. In an SSD, each memory chip is made of blocs that contain cells (also known as pages or sectors) that each have their own bits of memory.

Unlike HDDs that have inherent latency and access time because of their platters, spinning disks and read/write heads, SSDs contain no moving parts, making them much faster. Since the early-to-mid 2000s, SSDs have been rising in popularity in both the consumer and enterprise marketplace due to their superior performance and lightning-fast speeds.

NVMe SSDs



For the fastest data transfer speeds available, look no further than the NVMe SSD. Through its Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) bus, NVMe SSDs can achieve transfer speeds of up to 20 gigabytes per second (Gbps)—more than three times the speed of a SATA SSD. Another attractive feature of an NVMe drive is right there in its name—non-volatile memory. This specification means that, unlike other types of drives, power is not required for an NVMe device to retain its memory. Additionally, unlike other technologies, NVMe storage can connect directly to a computer’s CPU using a PCIe socket and enable the drive’s flash memory to function through PCIe as opposed to a SATA driver, which is slower.

SATA SSDs



Another popular type of SSD is the SATA drive, which has become more popular recently due to its compatibility with older technologies. While NVMe SSDs still have more bandwidth, many older computers don’t support either the NVMe or PCIe technology, making a SATA interface the best option. SATA SSDs can achieve a maximum data transfer speed of six gigabytes per second (Gbps), slower than other, newer interfaces, but still considerably faster than a traditional HDD.

M.2 SSDs



M.2 drives, introduced in 2012, are a type of SSD that can connect directly into a computer’s motherboard by using an M.2 form factor. Compared to other kinds of SSDs, M.2 drives are more power efficient and take up less space. They are also smaller and faster than the widely used 2.5-inch SSDs and don’t require cables of any kind to connect. Despite their relatively small size, M.2s can hold just as much data as their peers—up to eight terabytes (TBs)—and are compatible with any motherboard that has an M.2 slot. When they use the NVMe interface, M.2 NVMe SSDs can deliver some of the fastest data transfer speeds available today.

PCIe SSDs



A PCIe SSD is an expansion card that connects a computer to various components (such as a graphics card or external storage device) using the PCIe serial expansion bus standard. PCIe slots are available in five different sizes (x2, x3, x4 … etc.) with the x referring to the number of lanes each card has for a data transfer.