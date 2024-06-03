Field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and microcontroller units (MCUs) are two types of commonly compared integrated circuits (ICs) that are typically used in embedded systems and digital design. Both FPGAs and microcontrollers can be thought of as “small computers” that can be integrated into devices and larger systems.

As processors, the primary difference between FPGAs and microcontrollers comes down to programmability and processing capabilities. While FPGAs are more powerful and more versatile, they are also more expensive. Microcontrollers are less customizable, but also less costly. In many applications, microcontrollers are exceptionally capable and cost-effective. However, for certain demanding or developing applications, like those requiring parallel processing, FPGAs are necessary.

Unlike microcontrollers, FPGAs offer reprogrammability on the hardware level. Their unique design allows users to configure and reconfigure the chip’s architecture depending on the task. FPGA design can also handle parallel inputs simultaneously, whereas microcontrollers can only read one line of code at a time. An FPGA can be programmed to perform the functions of a microcontroller; however, a microcontroller cannot be reprogrammed to perform as an FPGA.