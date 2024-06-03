Field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and microcontroller units (MCUs) are two types of commonly compared integrated circuits (ICs) that are typically used in embedded systems and digital design. Both FPGAs and microcontrollers can be thought of as “small computers” that can be integrated into devices and larger systems.
As processors, the primary difference between FPGAs and microcontrollers comes down to programmability and processing capabilities. While FPGAs are more powerful and more versatile, they are also more expensive. Microcontrollers are less customizable, but also less costly. In many applications, microcontrollers are exceptionally capable and cost-effective. However, for certain demanding or developing applications, like those requiring parallel processing, FPGAs are necessary.
Unlike microcontrollers, FPGAs offer reprogrammability on the hardware level. Their unique design allows users to configure and reconfigure the chip’s architecture depending on the task. FPGA design can also handle parallel inputs simultaneously, whereas microcontrollers can only read one line of code at a time. An FPGA can be programmed to perform the functions of a microcontroller; however, a microcontroller cannot be reprogrammed to perform as an FPGA.
First introduced by manufacturer Xilinx in 1985, FPGAs are highly valued for their versatility and processing power. As a result, they are a preferred choice in many high-performance computing (HPC), digital signal processing (DSP) and prototyping applications.
Unlike traditional application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), FPGAs are designed to be configured (and reconfigured) “in the field” after the initial manufacturing process is complete. While customization is the FPGAs greatest value offering, it should be noted that FPGAs not only allow for programmability, they require it. Unlike ASICs, FPGAs are not “out-of-the-box” solutions, and they must be configured prior to use with a hardware description language (HDL), such as verilog or VHDL. Programming an FPGA requires specialized knowledge, which can increase costs and delay deployments. While some FPGAs do offer non-volatile memory that can retain programming instructions when powered off, typically FPGAs must be configured on start-up.
Despite these challenges, FPGAs remain useful in applications requiring high-performance, low-latency and real-time flexibility. FPGAs are particularly well suited for applications requiring the following:
To achieve reconfigurability, FPGAs are composed of an array of programmable logic blocks interconnected by a programmable routing fabric. The main components of a typical FPGA are as follows:
Versatile by nature, FPGAs are common among a wide variety of industries and applications:
Microcontrollers are a type of compact, ready-made ASIC containing a processor core (or cores), memory (RAM), and erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) for storing the custom programs that run on the microcontroller. Known as a “system-on-a-chip (SoC)” solution, microcontrollers are essentially small computers integrated into a single piece of hardware that can be used independently or in larger embedded systems.
Consumer-grade microcontrollers, such as the Arduino Starter Kit or Microchip Technology PIC, can be configured using assembly language or common programming languages (C, C++), and they are favored by hobbyists and educators for their cost-effective accessibility. Microcontrollers are also capable of handling more complex and critical tasks and are common in industrial applications. However, decreased processing power and memory resources can limit the microcontroller’s efficacy in more demanding applications.
Despite their limitations, microcontrollers offer many advantages, including the following:
When reprogrammability is not a priority, self-contained microcontrollers offer a compact and capable alternative. The following are the key components of a microcontroller:
Unlike FPGAs, small, affordable, and non-volatile microcontrollers are ubiquitous in modern electronics, frequently deployed for specific tasks, including the following:
When comparing FPGAs and microcontrollers, it is important to consider a number of key differences, including hardware architecture, processing capabilities, power consumption, and developer requirements.
