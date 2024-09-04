Primary storage vs. secondary storage: What’s the difference?

To further understand the differences between primary storage and secondary storage, consider how human beings think. Each day, people are mentally bombarded by a startling amount of incoming data.

Personal contacts: The average American makes or receives 6 phone calls per day, as well as sends or receives approximately 32 texts .

The average American . Work data: In addition, most people are also engaged in work activities that involve incoming organizational data via any number of business directives or communiques.

In addition, most people are also engaged in work activities that involve incoming organizational data via any number of business directives or communiques. Advertising: It's been estimated that the average person is exposed to as many as 10,000 advertisements or sponsored messages per day . Subtracting 8 hours for an average night's sleep, that equates to a person being exposed to an advertising message every 5.76 seconds that they're awake.

News: The advertising figure does not include media-conveyed news information, which we're receiving in an increasing number of formats. In many current television news programs, a single screen is being used to simultaneously transmit several types of information. For example, a news program might feature a video interview with a newsmaker while a scroll at the bottom of the screen announces breaking news headlines and a sidebar showcases latest stock market updates.

Social media: Nor does that figure account for the growing and pervasive influence of social media. Through social media websites, messaging boards and online communities, people are absorbing even more data.

Clearly, this is a lot of incoming information to absorb and process. From the moment we awake until we return to sleep, our minds scan through all this possible data, making a near-endless series of minute judgments about what information to retain and what to ignore. In most instances, that decision comes down to utility. If the mind perceives that this information will need to be recalled again, that data is awarded a higher order of mental priority.

These prioritization decisions happen with such rapid frequency that our minds are trained to input this data without truly realizing it, leaving it to the human mind to sort out how primary and secondary memory is allocated. Fortunately, the human mind is quite adept at managing such multitasking, as are modern computers.

An apt analogy exists between how the human mind works and how computer memory is managed. In the mind, a person’s short-term memory is more dedicated to the most pressing and “current” cognitive needs. This might include data such as an access code used for personal banking, the scheduled time of an important medical appointment or the contact information of current business clients. In other words, it’s information of the highest anticipated priority. Similarly, primary storage is concerned with the computer’s most pressing processing needs.

Secondary data storage, on the other hand, offers long-term storage, like a person’s long-term memory. Secondary storage tends to operate with less frequency and can require more computer processing power to retrieve long-stored data. In this way, it mirrors the same retention and processing as long-term memory. Examples of long-term memory for a human could include a driver’s license number, long-retained facts or a spouse’s phone number.