Primary storage vs. secondary storage: What’s the difference?

Computer memory is prioritized according to how often that memory is required for use in carrying out operating functions. Primary storage is the means of containing primary memory (or main memory), which is the computer’s working memory and major operational component. The main or primary memory is also called “main storage” or “internal memory.” It holds relatively concise amounts of data, which the computer can access as it functions.
Because primary memory is so frequently accessed, it’s designed to achieve faster processing speeds than secondary storage systems. Primary storage achieves this performance boost by its physical location on the computer motherboard and its proximity to the central processing unit (CPU).
By having primary storage closer to the CPU, it’s easier to both read and write to primary storage, in addition to gaining quick access to the programs, data and instructions that are in current use and held within primary storage.
External memory is also known as secondary memory and involves secondary storage devices that can store data in a persistent and ongoing manner. Because they can be used with an interruptible power supply, secondary storage devices are said to provide non-volatile storage.
These data storage devices can safeguard long-term data and establish operational permanence and a lasting record of existing procedures for archiving purposes. This makes them the perfect hosts for housing data backups, supporting disaster recovery efforts and maintaining the long-term storage and data protection of essential files.
To further understand the differences between primary storage and secondary storage, consider how human beings think. Each day, people are mentally bombarded by a startling amount of incoming data.
Clearly, this is a lot of incoming information to absorb and process. From the moment we awake until we return to sleep, our minds scan through all this possible data, making a near-endless series of minute judgments about what information to retain and what to ignore. In most instances, that decision comes down to utility. If the mind perceives that this information will need to be recalled again, that data is awarded a higher order of mental priority.
These prioritization decisions happen with such rapid frequency that our minds are trained to input this data without truly realizing it, leaving it to the human mind to sort out how primary and secondary memory is allocated. Fortunately, the human mind is quite adept at managing such multitasking, as are modern computers.
An apt analogy exists between how the human mind works and how computer memory is managed. In the mind, a person’s short-term memory is more dedicated to the most pressing and “current” cognitive needs. This might include data such as an access code used for personal banking, the scheduled time of an important medical appointment or the contact information of current business clients. In other words, it’s information of the highest anticipated priority. Similarly, primary storage is concerned with the computer’s most pressing processing needs.
Secondary data storage, on the other hand, offers long-term storage, like a person’s long-term memory. Secondary storage tends to operate with less frequency and can require more computer processing power to retrieve long-stored data. In this way, it mirrors the same retention and processing as long-term memory. Examples of long-term memory for a human could include a driver’s license number, long-retained facts or a spouse’s phone number.
Numerous forms of primary storage memory dominate any discussion of computer science:
There are three forms of memory commonly used in secondary storage:
Storage resources are designated as primary storage according to their perceived utility and how that resource is used. Some observers incorrectly assume that primary storage depends upon the storage space of a particular storage medium, the amount of data contained within its storage capacity or its specific storage architecture. It’s actually not about how a storage medium might store information. It’s about the anticipated utility of that storage media.
Through this utility-based focus, it’s possible for primary storage devices to take multiple forms:
While some forms of secondary memory are internally based, there are also secondary storage devices that are external in nature. External storage devices (also called auxiliary storage devices) can be easily unplugged and used with other operating systems, and offer non-volatile storage:
Data is the lifeblood of any computer system. Primary storage and secondary storage are each involved in managing an ever-increasing flow of data but approach their tasks from different angles. Primary storage is about enabling computer operations by managing actively needed files. Secondary storage is concerned with permanently retaining data that’s considered important and worth saving, but which may not be immediately needed.
And now there’s a new element that must be factored into this data equation: security. With more frequent and evolving cyber threats, it’s essential to have data storage that contains built-in data protections. Find out how you can get the storage your organization needs, in addition to the security to keep precious data protected in an ongoing manner.