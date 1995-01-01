Computer storage has come a long way from punched cards made of thin cardboard. Magnetic tape and disk drives took hold in the late 1950s, followed by floppy disks and memory sticks in the ensuing decades, with each new medium offering some combination of higher capacity, lower cost and greater portability. Few areas of technology have seen such rapid declines in cost and size along with equally dramatic improvements in capacity and performance.

Optical data storage emerged in the 1990s, utilizing lasers to write to, and read from, small disks that contain a light-sensitive layer to store information. When it comes to storing data, optical media offer several advantages over magnetic media.

Optical disks deliver a lower cost per bit and have greater storage capacity. They also provide very high stability. Unlike magnetic disks or tape, optical disks aren’t vulnerable to electromagnetic fields, and they don’t wear out easily with continuous use.