Storage Area Network (SAN) vs. Network Attached Storage (NAS)

SAN storage solutions are block storage-based, meaning data is split into storage volumes that can be formatted with different protocols, such as iSCSI or Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP). A SAN can include hard disks or virtual storage nodes and cloud resources, known as virtual SANs or vSANs.

SAN configurations are made up of three distinct layers:

Fabric layer: The fabric layer is how the storage connects to the user, such as via network devices and cables. This connectivity could be via Fibre Channel or Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE). Both take pressure off the local area network (LAN) by moving storage and associated data traffic to its own high-speed network.

Host layer: The servers and applications that facilitate accessing the storage. Because this layer recognizes the SAN storage as a local hard drive, it ensures quick processing speeds and data transfers.

When User A wants to collaborate on a file with User B, who is at another location, they will look up the file on a networked device, triggering a request to access a file made at the host layer. The request is then processed through a server across the network, or fabric layer, using data access protocols. The data is then retrieved from the data pool within the storage layer. User A can make changes, and because SANs deliver low-latency data storage and updates, User B can access the file, see the changes and add their own changes in real time.

Another approach to SAN storage is through a vSAN (i.e., a virtual storage area network). Instead of storing data on hardware like a data drive, vSANs provide storage on virtual machines (VMs), often hosted on a server. VMs are the fundamental units in cloud computing, allowing companies the ability to run and scale applications and workloads effectively and efficiently. A vSAN taps into the flexibility, scalability and security of cloud computing for shared storage and data access throughout an organization and at various locations.