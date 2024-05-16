IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM® and Linux™ is a single solution that provides multiple tools to monitor and manage z/VM and Linux virtual servers on IBM Z® systems as part of both traditional and cloud infrastructure. It supports backup and recovery of the entire system at a reduced price.
The capabilities of IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux provide you with comprehensive insight to efficiently control and support your IBM z/VM and Linux on IBM Z systems environments.
Products included with IBM Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux:
Explore new function APARs for the z/VM platform
Back up and restore files and data on z/VM systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems such as Linux. Select backups to disk, physical tape or virtual tape.
Address issues before they impact your service level agreements. Automate routine maintenance tasks and respond to system alerts. Debug problems faster by viewing and interacting with consoles.
Integrate data to evaluate system performance for the z/VM hypervisor and Linux on IBM Z virtual servers. Monitor workloads and view reports on resource usage.
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) management for non-containerized and containerized workloads based on industry standards.
Help stakeholders understand how systems performance influences business and the bottom line.
IBM Tivoli OMEGAMON® XE
OMEGAMON XE on z/VM and Linux provides a wide range of information about the z/VM and Linux on IBM Z operating systems. You can compare Linux operations side by side with detailed performance metrics from other important systems. With Dynamic Workspace Linking, you can easily navigate between Tivoli Enterprise Portal workspaces. High-level views help executives understand how systems performance influences business and the bottom line.
IBM Storage Protect™ Extended Edition
IBM Storage Protect provides comprehensive data resilience for physical file servers, virtual environments, and a wide range of applications. Organizations can scale up to manage billions of objects per backup server. Clients can reduce backup infrastructure costs with built-in data efficiency capabilities and the ability to migrate or copy data to tape, public cloud services, and on-premises object storage. IBM Storage Protect can also store IBM Storage Protect Plus data, allowing companies to take advantage of their existing investment for long-term data retention and disaster recovery.
IBM Operations Manager
IBM Operations Manager for z/VM supports automated operational monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines and Linux guests. It can help you address issues before they impact your service level agreements. Systems programmers and administrators can automate routine maintenance tasks in response to system alerts. Users can easily debug problems by viewing and interacting with consoles for service machines and Linux guests. Operators have the ability to better interpret messages and determine corrective actions.
IBM Backup and Restore Manager
IBM Backup and Restore Manager for z/VM enables you to back up and restore files and data on z/VM systems and images of non-z/VM guest systems, such as Linux. It ensures system and data is available by using simplified facilities for file, minidisks, Shared File System file spaces and full system data backups and restores. It can perform backup and restore functions by optimizing operations for each data type. It also provides a flexible file selection with support for wildcard characters.
IBM Tape Manager
Optionally included
IBM Tape Manager for z/VM is an optional component that organizes information about tape resources in a tape catalog. It manages tapes across multiple IBM z/VM systems, allowing you to maintain one catalog of tape volumes. It monitors tape resources and notifies you when tape resources are running low or when tape catalog disk space is near capacity.
Tape Manager for z/VM supports standard label (SL) and non-label (NL) tapes. In addition, it provides support for manual tape devices and physical and virtual tape libraries from IBM, Oracle® StorageTek, EMC® and Luminex.
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center
Optionally included
IBM Cloud Infrastructure Center is an optional component of Infrastructure Suite for z/VM and Linux. It is an IaaS offering that delivers an industry-standard user experience for the IaaS management of non-containerized and containerized workloads. It provides lifecycle management for the IBM z/VM virtual infrastructure and enables the automation of services. It also provides the capability to integrate IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE into a hybrid cloud model across your enterprise. With that, Cloud Infrastructure Center provides a foundation for a scalable infrastructure cloud management solution across your enterprise.
Accelerate decision velocity and protect against threats before they happen.
Get sustainability, security and superior performance with IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper 4 and IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4.
Enable more virtual machines on a single system with scalability, system management and performance.
Bring security and resiliency to your business applications and hybrid cloud with Linux on an open, enterprise platform.
Discover how to monitor, manage and perform backups of your z/VM and Linux in a IBM Z cloud environment in a single solution. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z and LinuxONE representative.