Automated operational monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines and Linux guests
IBM® Operations Manager for z/VM® is designed to improve the monitoring and management of z/VM systems and virtual machines. This is accomplished by automating routine maintenance tasks, sending alerts based on situations or thresholds, and automatically responding to situations requiring intervention.

IBM Operations Manager for z/VM supports automated operational monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines and Linux® guests. It can help you address issues before they impact your service level agreements.

Systems programmers and administrators can automate routine maintenance tasks in response to system alerts. Users can easily debug problems by viewing and interacting with consoles for service machines and Linux guests. Operators have the ability to better interpret messages and determine corrective actions.
Installation hints and tips

Prepare for your installation by reading these hints and tips.
What's new

Summary of improvements and enhancements for IBM Operations Manager for z/VM
Benefits Operations Manager provides several benefits to z/VM operators and administrators: Improves operations accuracy

Automate routine tasks to relieve administrators of the responsibility of issuing repetitive commands correctly and at the appropriate time.

 Reduces operations requirements

Automate the response to situations requiring intervention to eliminate the need for operators to interpret messages correctly, determine corrective actions, and respond accurately.

 Improves administrative notification

In the event of a situation requiring intervention, you can utilize various external methods to notify key personnel about the event. This facilitates real-time notification regarding occurrences in critical services (such as networking) or critical components (such as a spool) that demand expert attention.
Features
Automate tasks

Commands are provided to define schedules and actions. Schedules define when to issue an action containing routine commands. An action can be issued once, on a specific hour or hourly, on a specific day or daily, on a holiday, monthly, or yearly.
Automate responses

Commands are provided to define rules and actions. Rules identify which messages should be acted upon and define a pattern to match against the messages. When a pattern match is detected, an action is scheduled to issue the appropriate commands.
Monitoring

Commands are provided to monitor a user's console, spool usage, page space, and events. Multiple administrators may interact with a user's console simultaneously as if they were logged onto the user's account.
Automate sessions

Commands are provided to control sessions that will perform tasks at specific times or off-shift without manual intervention. For example, Operations Manager can automatically log on to a user ID, perform a set of routine tasks, log off, and then terminate the session.
Components

Operations Manager for z/VM consists of four separate components. These components work together to do all of the message and action processing. 

 Message processing component Action processing component User interaction component Automated session component
Technical details
Hardware and software requirements

Operations Manager runs on any hardware that supports the required version of z/VM, including all currently supported versions and releases.
Next steps

Browse the product documention to learn more about IBM Operations Manager for z/VM.

 Product documentation
