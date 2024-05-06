IBM® Operations Manager for z/VM® is designed to improve the monitoring and management of z/VM systems and virtual machines. This is accomplished by automating routine maintenance tasks, sending alerts based on situations or thresholds, and automatically responding to situations requiring intervention.
IBM Operations Manager for z/VM supports automated operational monitoring and management of z/VM virtual machines and Linux® guests. It can help you address issues before they impact your service level agreements.
Systems programmers and administrators can automate routine maintenance tasks in response to system alerts. Users can easily debug problems by viewing and interacting with consoles for service machines and Linux guests. Operators have the ability to better interpret messages and determine corrective actions.
Prepare for your installation by reading these hints and tips.
Summary of improvements and enhancements for IBM Operations Manager for z/VM
Automate routine tasks to relieve administrators of the responsibility of issuing repetitive commands correctly and at the appropriate time.
Automate the response to situations requiring intervention to eliminate the need for operators to interpret messages correctly, determine corrective actions, and respond accurately.
In the event of a situation requiring intervention, you can utilize various external methods to notify key personnel about the event. This facilitates real-time notification regarding occurrences in critical services (such as networking) or critical components (such as a spool) that demand expert attention.
Commands are provided to define schedules and actions. Schedules define when to issue an action containing routine commands. An action can be issued once, on a specific hour or hourly, on a specific day or daily, on a holiday, monthly, or yearly.
Commands are provided to define rules and actions. Rules identify which messages should be acted upon and define a pattern to match against the messages. When a pattern match is detected, an action is scheduled to issue the appropriate commands.
Commands are provided to monitor a user's console, spool usage, page space, and events. Multiple administrators may interact with a user's console simultaneously as if they were logged onto the user's account.
Commands are provided to control sessions that will perform tasks at specific times or off-shift without manual intervention. For example, Operations Manager can automatically log on to a user ID, perform a set of routine tasks, log off, and then terminate the session.