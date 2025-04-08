Server and cyber resiliency with IBM Z

IBM Z® helps mitigate system disruption risks by minimizing downtime, safeguarding sensitive data and helping ensure regulatory compliance across industries such as finance, healthcare and government.
Experience 99.999999% availability for uninterrupted operations.²
Restore service levels two times as fast than with prior systems.
Recover promptly from ransomware and other cyber incidents.
Meet regulations by using encryption, data tagging and audit-ready capabilities.
An industry-leading hardware designed for high availability, scalability and performance. Also, a fault-tolerant architecture with built-in redundancy and failover capabilities.
Resiliency is the foundation of trust and reliability in business operations. Downtime, data breaches or cyberattacks can disrupt services, erode customer confidence and lead to financial loss. With IBM Z, you gain the confidence to innovate securely, knowing your infrastructure is designed to withstand both internal failures and external threats.
Maintain 24/7 banking operations with robust fault tolerance and security-rich transaction processing.
Protect patient data with enterprise-grade encryption while maintaining uninterrupted access to critical applications.
Handle peak loads during holiday sales or special promotions without system degradation or outages.
Secure sensitive citizen data and help ensure rapid recovery in the face of cyberattacks or natural disasters.
Bradesco, a leading Brazilian bank, uses IBM z Systems to handle 1.5 billion monthly transactions with unmatched resiliency, security and agility. This platform helps ensure continuous operations, scalability and robust protection for sensitive data, enabling the bank to meet customer demands seamlessly while supporting business growth.
