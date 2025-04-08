Server and cyber resiliency with IBM Z

Maintain uninterrupted operations, safeguard sensitive data and defend against evolving cyberthreats
Get started guide
Illustration of person sitting at desk with IBM Z server and graphical charts elements

Minimize Downtime

IBM Z® helps mitigate system disruption risks by minimizing downtime, safeguarding sensitive data and helping ensure regulatory compliance across industries such as finance, healthcare and government.

 Read the ITIC 2023 Reliability report
High availability

Experience 99.999999% availability for uninterrupted operations.²
Double recovery speed

Restore service levels two times as fast than with prior systems.
Immutable backups

Recover promptly from ransomware and other cyber incidents.
Simplified compliance

Meet regulations by using encryption, data tagging and audit-ready capabilities.

Industry-leading security with IBM Z hardware

Register for the webinar to learn how IBM Z secures workloads with AI and ensures regulatory compliance.

Register now

Tools enabling resiliency

An industry-leading hardware designed for high availability, scalability and performance. Also, a fault-tolerant architecture with built-in redundancy and failover capabilities.

 Explore IBM z17
Built-in feature IBM Z Cyber Vault

Protect critical data and recover quickly from cyberattacks with IBM Z® Cyber Vault resiliency tool. It continuously monitors and validates data integrity on IBM Z systems®, creating isolated, security-rich backups to detect and mitigate threats such as ransomware. By enabling rapid recovery and minimizing downtime, it helps ensure operational continuity and strengthens an organization’s overall cyber resilience.

 Explore IBM Z Cyber Vault Get started with IBM Z Cyber Vault
Illustration of flexible capacity cyber resiliency
Built-in feature IBM Flexible Capacity for Cyber Resiliency

Proactively avoid disruptions and test disaster recovery on demand, managing capacity across locations and transferring workloads on demand.

 Get started with Flexible Capacity for Cyber Resiliency Explore the documentation
Illustration of Z system recovery boost
IBM Z System Recovery Boost

Double your recovery speed with System Recovery Boost, now with support for diagnostic data capture, middleware and GDPS policies.

 Explore System Recovery Boost Get started with System Recovery Boost
Software IBM Z Backup Resiliency

Gain insight into data interdependence and vulnerabilities. Manage the recovery of core business applications using analytics and automation, reducing dependency on domain experts.

 Explore IBM Z Backup Resiliency
Software IBM GDPS® for business continuity

Deliver extreme availability and recover automatically from outages with near-zero data loss within seconds.

Explore GDPS technologies Get started with IBM GDPS
Capability IBM Z Pervasive Encryption

Secure data at rest and in transit with IBM Z Pervasive Encryption, maintaining cyber resiliency with minimal performance impact. It protects sensitive information from breaches, supports regulatory compliance and builds customer trust, enabling businesses to operate securely and efficiently.

 Explore pervasive encryption
IBM Storage DS8000 is the storage solution of enterprise data systems designed to ensure the availability of critical business workloads and
Storage backup for resiliency IBM DS8000 for Data Resiliency The IBM DS8000® series provides high-performance, enterprise-grade storage systems designed for critical workloads. Features such as advanced replication, high-availability storage and fast backups help ensure that your data is protected and accessible. Use seamless integration with IBM Z and Cyber Vault to create immutable backups that are recoverable in case of a cyber incident or disaster. Explore DS8000 storage

Use cases

Resiliency is the foundation of trust and reliability in business operations. Downtime, data breaches or cyberattacks can disrupt services, erode customer confidence and lead to financial loss. With IBM Z, you gain the confidence to innovate securely, knowing your infrastructure is designed to withstand both internal failures and external threats.
Finance banking icon
Financial services

Maintain 24/7 banking operations with robust fault tolerance and security-rich transaction processing.
Secure medical records icon
Healthcare

Protect patient data with enterprise-grade encryption while maintaining uninterrupted access to critical applications.
Secure processing payment icon
Retail and e-commerce

Handle peak loads during holiday sales or special promotions without system degradation or outages.
Data security compliance icon
Government and Public Sector

Secure sensitive citizen data and help ensure rapid recovery in the face of cyberattacks or natural disasters.
Case study Achieve always-on mobile banking services

Bradesco, a leading Brazilian bank, uses IBM z Systems to handle 1.5 billion monthly transactions with unmatched resiliency, security and agility. This platform helps ensure continuous operations, scalability and robust protection for sensitive data, enabling the bank to meet customer demands seamlessly while supporting business growth.
Take the next step

Explore technical resources and use cases for resilient servers for IBM Z to learn how to recover systems without data loss, and defeat ransomware.

 See technical resources
Security software for IBM Z

Mainframe security and resiliency software solutions for end-to-end protection.

 Explore security software Advanced security on IBM Z

Enable industry-leading built-in advance security features on your IBM mainframe system.

 Explore advance security features Quantum-safe security for IBM Z

Protect sensitive data against future threats posed by quantum computing.

 Explore quantum-safe security