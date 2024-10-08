Modern real-time resiliency for batch applications using analytics to automate recovery processes
IBM Z® Backup Resiliency automates the analysis, backup and restoration of batch application data to provide operational resiliency and reduction of business risk. It provides an inventory of data usage and backups and has the automation capabilities to recover batch data quickly for operational or disaster recovery events. It can also generate reports that detail the usage and relationships of batch applications and data.
IBM Z Backup Resiliency delivers high-value resiliency management of non-database managed data and applications by using detailed analytic reporting to provide insights to reduce manual approaches required to manage data outside of database control. By reducing dependency on domain expertise and time-consuming, error-prone analysis to determine the impact of data corruption incidents, application data inter-dependencies and vulnerabilities are determined quickly to reduce enterprise business risk.
Get a broad understanding of resiliency on the IBM Z platform that explains how it works and why it is important.
Address your business risks by recovering data from any corruption down to a granular level. Point-in-time recovery capability to non-database systems ensures near continuous data protection.
Get real-time visibility into jobs that are running and open data sets that might be at risk. Point-in-time inventory of data sets and backups enables faster, page-driven recovery.
Increase your understanding of application interdependencies and recovery points with resiliency and audit gap reports.
IBM Z Backup Resiliency SMF collection and analysis are built for speed and efficiency. Collection is done continuously throughout the day and your data is passed to the analysis subtasks for up-to-the-minute status of batch data usage and recoverability. IBM Z Backup Resiliency interfaces with multiple system components to give you an accurate status of batch processing as well as a wealth of historical information.
IBM Z Backup Resiliency gives you greater ease of recovery, accomplished without extensive application expertise, to greatly reduce the time to business resumption. If a data set needs to be recovered the IBM Z Backup Resiliency ISPF interface enables a swift identification of the appropriate backup needed, and automatically generates restore JCL to match the backup method. Also, the IBM Z Backup Resiliency drivers allow you to create JCL templates for any methodology.
The IBM Z Backup Resiliency z/OSMF web application provides a customizable dashboard useful for checking and managing your resiliency status. Unique to each browser, the dashboard is made up of user configured tiles that can be configured to report on both critical files, and Db2 table space backups. Key indicators such as critical files that are without backup, and critical files that have been unexpectedly accessed (for auditing purposes), are tracked, and detailed information is available in the form of interactive tables. The overall backup percentage, also called the “Comfort Index”, is portrayed graphically for a high-level abstraction of site backup preparedness.
When implementing a robust cyber resiliency strategy to protect your enterprise against the increasing threat of ransomware and provide disaster recovery, IBM Z Backup Resiliency forms part of the solution to bring your production workloads back online by working together with technologies, such as IBM DS8000 Safeguarded Copy. Using a Health Check report insight into the viability of backups can be quickly determined, enabling better decision making and actions for recovery and service restoration.
Using the wealth of information captured in the IBM Z Backup Resiliency database, you can easily generate reports detailing the usage and relationships of batch application data directly in the user interface or run as a scheduled report. These reports can assist in identifying resiliency and audit gaps to address compliance mandates by automatically providing audit-like reporting for recovery and data sharing regulations.
The IBM Z Backup Resiliency TimeLiner runs continuously to capture data set of open and close activity providing up-to-the-minute information about jobs running on your system and the state of data sets used by the jobs. The TimeLiner tracks and checkpoints information in its database and journal to provide operations with valuable information to easily identify potential compromised data through forward and reverse cascade reports.
IBM Z Backup Resiliency integrates and collects detailed schedule information from all major schedulers on IBM Z. With IBM Z Workload Scheduler more capabilities are available for gathering up-to-the-minute information from the scheduler ensuring any ad hoc changes are known when reporting on data set updates.
Before you install IBM Z Backup Resiliency, be sure that the following system requirements are met: