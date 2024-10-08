The IBM Z Backup Resiliency z/OSMF web application provides a customizable dashboard useful for checking and managing your resiliency status. Unique to each browser, the dashboard is made up of user configured tiles that can be configured to report on both critical files, and Db2 table space backups. Key indicators such as critical files that are without backup, and critical files that have been unexpectedly accessed (for auditing purposes), are tracked, and detailed information is available in the form of interactive tables. The overall backup percentage, also called the “Comfort Index”, is portrayed graphically for a high-level abstraction of site backup preparedness.