Maximize velocity and optimize resources with IBM Z workloads
IBM Z® Workload Scheduler is a workload automation solution that enables organizations to automate, plan and control the processing of complex systems’ workloads. It manages workflows from a single point of control across multiple platforms and business applications.
IBM Z Workload Scheduler expands the scope for automating your data processing (DP) operations. It plans and automatically schedules the production workload. From a single point of control, it drives and controls the workload processing at both local and remote sites. By using IBM Z Workload Scheduler to increase automation, you use your DP resources more efficiently, have more control over your DP assets and manage your production workload processing better.
Drive cross-enterprise, heterogeneous workloads to support your business goals. IBM Z Workload Scheduler uses your business policies as the basis to centrally manage workloads.
Plan for hundreds of thousands of jobs easily with a highly scalable, highly available workload automation backbone.
Take advantage of the elastic capabilities of Cloud to help minimize fixed costs and simplify business unit projects.
The Dynamic Workload Console is a modern and customizable web-based user interface that enables users to monitor and control workloads and resources through a single point of control across different platforms and systems. Managed file transfer capabilities enable you to easily move files between IBM Z Workload Scheduler agents. The embedded Workload Designer provides a modeling user interface that provides a unified access point to design every scheduling object with improved contextual help and graphical views.
Automate beyond boundaries and expand your automation outreach to new domains thanks to a large variety of application-specific plug-ins available out of the box. Browse them all in the Automation Hub, download and install them to start automating your IT and business tasks, while monitoring them from the Dynamic Workload Console.
Manage organizations growth and increasing demands with a single controlling system, reducing costs and risks and increasing stability. Scalability, reliability and efficiency of workload processing are optimized to manage millions of daily jobs, in a single day from a single product instance, to resolve their interdependencies. IBM Z Workload Scheduler automatically adapts workload submission to support on-demand processes, allowing easy and safe integrations across a hybrid environment.
Embedded predictive analytics is used to measure and forecast the duration of jobs along a critical path and to provide SLA compliance violation risks in advance. Use AI-powered historical data analysis providing anomaly detection for the overall workload or selected jobs.
IBM Z Workload Scheduler enables easy scheduling integration in hybrid cloud applications providing a full set of REST API, available even in Zowe™ API Mediation Layer, for modelling and planning. Modelling REST API is available to add/update/delete scheduling resources as well as retrieve a list of resources or models. Planning REST API are available to act on the scheduling plan enabling the add and update actions on all the resources in the scheduling plan itself.
IBM Z Workload Scheduler enables easy DevOps integration through the Zowe™ CLI add-on, that provides commands to interact with resources in the scheduling plan as well as to run “Workload Automation Programming Language” (WAPL) commands. A full set of REST API for adding, updating and deleting of scheduling resources enables integration in hybrid cloud applications.
By integrating with IBM Z ChatOps, users on chat tools including Microsoft Teams, Slack or Mattermost can be notified about IBM Z Workload Scheduler events and can interact with IBM Z Workload Scheduler via a chatbot.
Visualize information and tasks from Z Workload Scheduler together with monitoring and automation data from other service management tools in a single web interface. You can launch in context to the Dynamic Workload Console for deep-dive analysis.
Explore Zowe CLI plugin, which is available with IBM Z Workload Scheduler. It provides a new set of commands under the main group workload automation|wa.
Discover the Workload Automation plug-in, which lets you issue Workload Automation commands to remotely control your workload.
Watch to learn how Zowe enables and accelerates tasks automation for IBM Z Workload Scheduler through a simple, scriptable and intuitive client-side command line interface.
A single point of control for your automated activities with an intuitive user interface that enables users to model, manage, and monitor their workloads, enhanced with graphical views, embedded analytics, and customizable dashboards.
