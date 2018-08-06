Home Compute and servers Z z/OS z/OSMF IBM z/OS Management Facility (z/OSMF)
Get system management functions with user assistance
z/OSMF is a feature of z/OS that allows communicating with and managing various aspects of a IBM z/OS system through a web browser interface.

The IBM z/OS® Management Facility (z/OSMF) framework improves z/OS system programmer’s productivity by using simplified, streamlined and automated tasks, that are easier-to-use and reduces both programmer training time and the learning curve.

What is z/OSMF: A New Framework to Manage Various Aspects of a z/OS System
Provides fundamental capability that simplifies and modernizes your daily operation with z/OS.

Provides additional solutions for various z/OS management areas that can be enabled separately based on your needs.

Provides a guide to setup and configure the z/OSMF on your z/OS systems.

What you get
Simplify and update z/OS management

Browser based simplified and modernized solutions for z/OS system management.
z/OS more approachable via REST APIs

Platform and language independent REST APIs help writing your own program managing z/OS resources.
Streamline z/OS tasks

z/OSMF Workflows framework streamlines and automates z/OS tasks through step-by-step workflows.
Functionalities using z/OSMF
ServerPac installation

Simplify installation and set-up of software from the z/OS stack using streamlined ServerPacs.

Guided software updates

Simplify maintanence with a guided experience for installing corrective and functional updates. 

z/OSMF Ansible Collection

Automate workflows and IBM Cloud® Provisioning and Management assets. 

z/OS Management Services Catalog

Improve z/OS management using services. 

Features Browser based, manage-free client application

The interface loads from the z/OS side and runs in a web browser which helps save effort and risk of maintaining client application on each individual workstation.

 HTTPS and SAF-based, provides security

HTTPS contact with the server, as well as SAF based authentication and authorization adds to z/OS security and is consistent with current safety needs.

 Single point of control across systems

A single point of control is used to manage z/OS systems in the cluster. For example, WLM policy and some z/OSMF plugins.

 Workflows simplify programmer tasks

A framework with proper procedures and simplified tasks that guide installation steps of those responsible for managing the z/OS system configuration.

Sysplex management allows graphic or table views into sysplex resources, such as topology view, physical, connectivity and coupling facility structures.

z/OS Operator Consoles provide functions to work with z/OS consoles. You can view system messages and enter system commands.

Software Management task can be used to manage your z/OS software inventory, deploy SMP/E packaged and installed software, and generate reports about your software.

Incident Logs integrate and automate time-consuming and manual parts of the problem data management process, gathering data for diagnostics.

Workload Management provides a browser-based user interface that you can use to manage and provide guidelines for WLM to use when allocating resources.

Resource Monitoring is a web-based user interface to monitor the performance of the z/OS, AIX®, Linux®, and Windows® systems in your enterprise.

z/OSMF Capacity Provisioning provides a browser-based user interface that manages your domain configurations and policies, with status reports.

z/OSMF uses Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs which allow easy-to-use services that are language- and platform-independent, and easily parsed.

