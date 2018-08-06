z/OSMF is a feature of z/OS that allows communicating with and managing various aspects of a IBM z/OS system through a web browser interface.
The IBM z/OS® Management Facility (z/OSMF) framework improves z/OS system programmer’s productivity by using simplified, streamlined and automated tasks, that are easier-to-use and reduces both programmer training time and the learning curve.
What is z/OSMF: A New Framework to Manage Various Aspects of a z/OS System
Provides fundamental capability that simplifies and modernizes your daily operation with z/OS.
Provides additional solutions for various z/OS management areas that can be enabled separately based on your needs.
Provides a guide to setup and configure the z/OSMF on your z/OS systems.
Browser based simplified and modernized solutions for z/OS system management.
Platform and language independent REST APIs help writing your own program managing z/OS resources.
z/OSMF Workflows framework streamlines and automates z/OS tasks through step-by-step workflows.
Simplify installation and set-up of software from the z/OS stack using streamlined ServerPacs.
Simplify maintanence with a guided experience for installing corrective and functional updates.
Automate workflows and IBM Cloud® Provisioning and Management assets.
Improve z/OS management using services.
The interface loads from the z/OS side and runs in a web browser which helps save effort and risk of maintaining client application on each individual workstation.
HTTPS contact with the server, as well as SAF based authentication and authorization adds to z/OS security and is consistent with current safety needs.
A single point of control is used to manage z/OS systems in the cluster. For example, WLM policy and some z/OSMF plugins.
A framework with proper procedures and simplified tasks that guide installation steps of those responsible for managing the z/OS system configuration.
Sysplex management allows graphic or table views into sysplex resources, such as topology view, physical, connectivity and coupling facility structures.
z/OS Operator Consoles provide functions to work with z/OS consoles. You can view system messages and enter system commands.
Software Management task can be used to manage your z/OS software inventory, deploy SMP/E packaged and installed software, and generate reports about your software.
Incident Logs integrate and automate time-consuming and manual parts of the problem data management process, gathering data for diagnostics.
Workload Management provides a browser-based user interface that you can use to manage and provide guidelines for WLM to use when allocating resources.
Resource Monitoring is a web-based user interface to monitor the performance of the z/OS, AIX®, Linux®, and Windows® systems in your enterprise.
z/OSMF Capacity Provisioning provides a browser-based user interface that manages your domain configurations and policies, with status reports.
z/OSMF uses Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs which allow easy-to-use services that are language- and platform-independent, and easily parsed.