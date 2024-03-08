IBM Interactive System Productivity Facility

With PDF, you can bypass the browse mode on view entry and edit entry panels. PDF features Edit Recovery Handling to recover work and Browse Interface and the Edit Interface to allow dialogs to provide their own I/O. It enables functions such as edit/browse of data other than PDS or sequential files, edit/browse of in-storage data and pre- and post-processing of edited or browsed data. Library access services interact with browse and edit services to access libraries and data.