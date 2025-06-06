Advanced security on IBM Z

Industry-leading security hardware, designed for robust data protection and cyber resilience
Explore IBM Z security software Security for IBM Z community
Line illustration of servers pointing to a security lock

IBM Z mainframe hardware delivers advanced security with enterprise-grade encryption, secure key management, and tamper-resistant technology. Featuring the AI-enabled Telum chip, it combines real-time fraud detection with robust data protection.

IBM Z offers advanced security to protect data at rest, in transit, and in use, delivering a multi-layered defense against evolving threats. With integrated encryption, secure cryptographic processors, and quantum-safe technology, it safeguards critical workloads and ensures compliance with stringent regulations. Key benefits include: 

  • Real-time fraud detection with the Telum chip: AI integration enhances advanced security while minimizing performance impact.
  • Pervasive encryption for data protection: Secures data at rest and in transit, meeting FIPS 140-2 standards.
  • Quantum-safe encryption: Future-ready protection against current and emerging cybersecurity threats.
What's included
IBM Telum Processor

A next-generation mainframe chip that combines AI-driven security analytics for real-time fraud detection and on-chip anomaly detection, directly integrated into the hardware for high efficiency and low latency.
AI-driven security analytics

Built-in AI engines continuously monitor data flows, identifying potential threats with exceptional speed and precision, allowing for proactive security management.
Secure and validated boot

Verifies only authorized software runs during system startup which is essential in preventing malware and unauthorized code from compromising the system.
Safeguard data and code with Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)

A secure, isolated environment within the hardware to protect critical operations from external and internal vulnerabilities.
Tamper-resistant Hardware Security Modules (HSMs)

Dedicated hardware modules that store and manage cryptographic keys, designed to resist physical tampering and ensure secure key handling.
Quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms support

Built-in algorithms designed to withstand future quantum threats, ensuring encryption remains resilient against emerging risks.

Built-in solutions to help you get started

Quantum-safe Endpoint security Secure execution Crypto Express Trusted Key Entry Pervasive encryption

Mainframe security portal

Stay informed about security patch data, associated CVSS ratings for new APARs and Security Notices. Explore FAQs here.

Register for the mainframe security portal

Use cases

IBM Z advanced security protects data, detects threats, and ensures compliance across industries - see how it drives resilience in these use cases. 

Resources

Tackling compliance anxiety in the mainframe era

Discover how modernizing mainframe compliance can ease regulatory anxiety and strengthen your organization’s security posture in today’s complex digital landscape.
Digital Signatures with a Quantum-Safe Algorithm

Check out this post by IBM Distinguished Engineer Anne Dames that explains how IBM z16™ helps you begin your quantum-safe journey.
The Next Frontier in Security: Confidential Computing

Find out how IBM delivers production-ready confidential computing to protect data, applications and processes at scale for a broad spectrum of clients.

2024 Report: Cost of a Data Breach

Gain insights from the experiences of over 550 organizations that have been hit by a data breach.
Take the next step

Discover more about industry-leading security hardware, designed for robust data protection and cyber resilience. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.

 Explore IBM Z Security Workshops
More ways to explore Mainframe security portal registration Enterprise Knights of IBM Z community Security community