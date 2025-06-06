IBM Z mainframe hardware delivers advanced security with enterprise-grade encryption, secure key management, and tamper-resistant technology. Featuring the AI-enabled Telum chip, it combines real-time fraud detection with robust data protection.
IBM Z offers advanced security to protect data at rest, in transit, and in use, delivering a multi-layered defense against evolving threats. With integrated encryption, secure cryptographic processors, and quantum-safe technology, it safeguards critical workloads and ensures compliance with stringent regulations. Key benefits include:
A next-generation mainframe chip that combines AI-driven security analytics for real-time fraud detection and on-chip anomaly detection, directly integrated into the hardware for high efficiency and low latency.
Built-in AI engines continuously monitor data flows, identifying potential threats with exceptional speed and precision, allowing for proactive security management.
Verifies only authorized software runs during system startup which is essential in preventing malware and unauthorized code from compromising the system.
A secure, isolated environment within the hardware to protect critical operations from external and internal vulnerabilities.
Dedicated hardware modules that store and manage cryptographic keys, designed to resist physical tampering and ensure secure key handling.
Built-in algorithms designed to withstand future quantum threats, ensuring encryption remains resilient against emerging risks.
Protect your data and systems from future quantum computing threats by leveraging advanced encryption algorithms and secure key management designed to withstand both current and next-generation attacks.
Provides encryption for data transfers on Fibre Channel and FICON® links, ensuring secure connectivity for storage (like DS8900F) and platform interactions.
Use a trusted execution environment (TEE) to isolate workloads securely, defending against unauthorized access and internal threats.
Also known as IBM PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessor, uses a trusted execution environment (TEE) to isolate workloads securely, defending against unauthorized access and internal threats.
Manages HSMs across IBM Z and LinuxONE environments for compliant, hardware-based security mechanisms.
Hardware-based encryption that offers seamless data protection by encrypting data across applications, making compliance and data privacy more manageable.
Discover how modernizing mainframe compliance can ease regulatory anxiety and strengthen your organization’s security posture in today’s complex digital landscape.
Check out this post by IBM Distinguished Engineer Anne Dames that explains how IBM z16™ helps you begin your quantum-safe journey.
Find out how IBM delivers production-ready confidential computing to protect data, applications and processes at scale for a broad spectrum of clients.
Discover more about industry-leading security hardware, designed for robust data protection and cyber resilience. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.