IBM Z offers advanced security to protect data at rest, in transit, and in use, delivering a multi-layered defense against evolving threats. With integrated encryption, secure cryptographic processors, and quantum-safe technology, it safeguards critical workloads and ensures compliance with stringent regulations. Key benefits include:

Real-time fraud detection with the Telum chip: AI integration enhances advanced security while minimizing performance impact.

Pervasive encryption for data protection: Secures data at rest and in transit, meeting FIPS 140-2 standards.

Quantum-safe encryption: Future-ready protection against current and emerging cybersecurity threats.