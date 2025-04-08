Quantum-safe security for IBM Z® involves the use of cryptographic methods designed to protect data from future quantum computer threats.

Quantum-safe security, built into the IBM Z platform, uses cryptographic methods that protect against attacks from both classical and quantum computers, helping ensure long-term data safety. As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption might be at risk. This makes quantum-safe security crucial for industries like banking, healthcare and defense.

The IBM PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessors (CEX8S), on IBM z17 supports the 2024 NIST PQC algorithms ML-KEM and ML-DSA.