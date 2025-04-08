Quantum-safe security for IBM Z® involves the use of cryptographic methods designed to protect data from future quantum computer threats.
Quantum-safe security, built into the IBM Z platform, uses cryptographic methods that protect against attacks from both classical and quantum computers, helping ensure long-term data safety. As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption might be at risk. This makes quantum-safe security crucial for industries like banking, healthcare and defense.
The IBM PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessors (CEX8S), on IBM z17 supports the 2024 NIST PQC algorithms ML-KEM and ML-DSA.
Pervasive encryption offers a comprehensive solution for extensively encrypting both data in-flight and data-at-rest, significantly simplifying the adoption of quantum-safe encryption.
Integrated with your pervasive encryption framework, quantum-safe encryptions give you added security to your encryption framework. Protect your data against both current and future threats. This approach not only reduces the costs related to data protection but also enhances the mitigation of risks associated with emerging quantum threats.
As you prepare to adopt new quantum-safe standards, there are several key milestones to follow. Each step is explained in chapter 2 of the IBM Redbooks®, "Transitioning to Quantum-Safe Cryptography on IBM Z".
Start by classifying the value of your data and understanding compliance requirements. This helps you create a data inventory.
Once you have classified your data, you will need to identify how your data is encrypted, as well as other uses of cryptography to create a crypto inventory that will help you during your migration planning. Your crypto inventory will include information like encryption protocols, symmetric and asymmetric algorithms, key lengths, crypto providers, etc.
The transition to quantum-safe standards will be a multiyear journey as standards evolve and vendors move to adopt quantum-safe technology. Use a flexible approach and be prepared to make replacements. Implement a hybrid approach as recommended by industry experts by using both classical and quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms. This maintains compliance with current standards while adding quantum-safe protection.
Replace vulnerable cryptography with quantum-safe cryptography. Secure your organization against attacks from both classical and quantum computers, helping ensure that your information assets remain protected even in the era of large-scale quantum computing.
Allow IBM expert lab services to conduct a holistic quantum risk assessment by creating a comprehensive inventory of cryptographic materials, including keys, certificates and algorithms. This helps identify and mitigate vulnerabilities like weak encryption and poor key management. The following domains are covered by the assessment:
IBM z16 offers several tools to help you discover how cryptography is used in applications and can help with migration and modernization planning.
Authentication verifies identity or authorship, helping ensure the integrity of data, software or firmware. Techniques like code signing confirm that only legitimate vendor-supplied code is executed. Strengthen your authentication with the IBM PCIe Cryptographic Coprocessor (HSM in CEX8S) and ICSF, which seamlessly integrate with IBM Z systems for robust, secure data protection.
As quantum-safe algorithms are integrated into industry standards, core banking applications benefit from enhanced security. For example, AES encryption is now supported for PIN point-of-sale transactions and PIN block protection. With the Integrated Cryptographic Service Facility and the IBM 4770 Cryptographic Coprocessor, IBM Z can handle essential tasks like PIN translation, PIN verification and unique key management, helping ensure secure and compliant payment processing.
Prepare for the next era of computing with quantum-safe cryptography on IBM z17.