IBM Z Crypto Discovery & Inventory

Simplify cryptographic visibility and compliance on IBM Z and empower faster, safer migration to quantum-safe security

Map and secure your crypto landscape

IBM Z® Crypto Discovery & Inventory (zCDI) helps you understand where and how cryptography is used across various areas of your IBM Z environment. By consolidating data from multiple sources, zCDI simplifies compliance, reduces risk and accelerates your journey to quantum-safe cryptography.
Get a unified view of cryptographic posture

Gain visibility into cryptographic usage across various areas of your IBM Z infrastructure. Track vulnerabilities, detect exposures and monitor remediation efforts in one streamlined interface.
Simplify compliance enforcement

Define and apply cryptographic policies that align with both internal governance and evolving regulatory frameworks, simplifying audits and compliance reporting.
Accelerate risk-based remediation

Identify high-risk cryptographic implementations and prioritize mitigation efforts by using contextual insights such as business criticality and compliance status, all in a single dashboard.
Support quantum-safe transition

Establish a robust cryptographic inventory to prepare for post-quantum migration. Understand what to replace, where to start and how to build a prioritized and risk-informed roadmap.

Features

Observability and data consolidation

zCDI collects crypto-relevant statistics from multiple IBM Z data sources into a single view—improving transparency, supporting risk assessments and enabling you to make more informed decisions.
Audit-ready cryptographic inventory

Maintain a searchable, auditable repository of cryptographic assets, algorithms and key lengths making compliance checks and incident response faster and easier.
Role-based access and policy enforcement

Define access levels and user roles to enforce secure handling of cryptographic data. Monitor for violations and ensure accountability across teams and environments.
Priority-based monitoring and remediation

Track policy violations, assess vulnerability severity and monitor remediation progress with insights tailored to your organization’s business impact and compliance needs.

Resources

Transitioning to Quantum-Safe Cryptography on IBM Z: Understand how to prepare to adopt new quantum-safe standards and the purpose of crypto inventory.

Quantum-safe security for IBM Z: Discover how to protect sensitive data against future threats posed by quantum computing.

Take the next step

Discover how IBM Z Crypto Discovery & Inventory simplifies cryptographic visibility and empowers faster, safer migration to quantum-safe security.
