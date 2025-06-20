Simplify cryptographic visibility and compliance on IBM Z and empower faster, safer migration to quantum-safe security
IBM Z® Crypto Discovery & Inventory (zCDI) helps you understand where and how cryptography is used across various areas of your IBM Z environment. By consolidating data from multiple sources, zCDI simplifies compliance, reduces risk and accelerates your journey to quantum-safe cryptography.
Gain visibility into cryptographic usage across various areas of your IBM Z infrastructure. Track vulnerabilities, detect exposures and monitor remediation efforts in one streamlined interface.
Define and apply cryptographic policies that align with both internal governance and evolving regulatory frameworks, simplifying audits and compliance reporting.
Identify high-risk cryptographic implementations and prioritize mitigation efforts by using contextual insights such as business criticality and compliance status, all in a single dashboard.
Establish a robust cryptographic inventory to prepare for post-quantum migration. Understand what to replace, where to start and how to build a prioritized and risk-informed roadmap.
zCDI collects crypto-relevant statistics from multiple IBM Z data sources into a single view—improving transparency, supporting risk assessments and enabling you to make more informed decisions.
Maintain a searchable, auditable repository of cryptographic assets, algorithms and key lengths making compliance checks and incident response faster and easier.
Define access levels and user roles to enforce secure handling of cryptographic data. Monitor for violations and ensure accountability across teams and environments.
Track policy violations, assess vulnerability severity and monitor remediation progress with insights tailored to your organization’s business impact and compliance needs.