How a post-quantum approach to cryptography can help protect mainframe data

As the industry gets closer to achieving a cryptographically relevant quantum computer, the security of data—operational, personal and financial—will be more critical than ever. Protecting that data from this newest risk vector will become a top priority for many enterprises.

Unfortunately, the public key cryptographic algorithms defined in current standards, which were developed and published in the 1970s, rely on mathematical problems that challenge classical computers. These industry standards are still used in some of today’s data protection schemes. Someday soon, a cryptographically relevant quantum computer might break those cryptography standards, thereby compromising sensitive data.

Although such a machine does not yet exist, cyberattackers can steal encrypted data today, store it and then wait for quantum computing decryption technologies to evolve. Known as “harvest now, decrypt later,” this strategy underscores the need for post-quantum, also known as quantum-safe or quantum-resistant, cryptography. Although no practical quantum attacks currently exist, some data stored today might remain sensitive for decades. As quantum computing advances, the risks to traditional encryption methods increase.