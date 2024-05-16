Unified Key Orchestrator for z/OS (UKO for z/OS) can help your enterprise manage and move key management workloads across and between your on-premises and cloud environments, assisting with compliance and security. With UKO for z/OS, you can manage your encryption keys across your enterprise from a single, trusted user interface. Deployed as a z/OS software, UKO for z/OS enables you to orchestrate keys across all your IBM z/OS systems and multiple public clouds. It even extends support to key management for zKey on Linux® on IBM Z® and IBM Security® Guardium® Key Lifecycle Manager. Unified Key Orchestrator for z/OS is also designed for key management specific to IBM z/OS data set encryption to support your IBM Z Pervasive Encryption journey.