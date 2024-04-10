IBM Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager is an encryption key management tool that centralizes, simplifies and automates the key management process. It offers robust and security-rich key storage, key serving and key lifecycle management for self-encrypting applications and solutions by using interoperability protocols, including KMIP, IPP and REST, and interfaces such as PKCS#11. Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager helps clients meet regulations such as PCI DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA by providing access control, key rotation and other automated key lifecycle management processes.