IBM’s client engagements have shown that many enterprises have the added complexity of having built their hybrid architectures in a piecemeal fashion—as specific needs arose. Organizations that have adopted cloud in pursuit of “quick wins” have seen technology applied inconsistently across the business. These inconsistencies create heterogeneous and siloed environments that drive up complexity and costs, in addition to inhibiting the ability to transform the more critical workloads and meet ongoing business demands. This hybrid by default approach has left IT dictating business limitations rather than creating the flexibility and scalability needed to address current and future business demands.

Common byproducts of a hybrid-by-default approach include a lack of integration, data that’s siloed within applications and cloud sprawl. A hybrid-by-default approach often results in fragmentation, high costs and limited opportunities for innovation, according to the IBV report, Mainframes as mainstays of digital transformation. The IT teams that support these applications and environments too often find themselves siloed and honing different and incompatible skill sets.