IBM Z® Multi-Factor Authentication (IBM Z MFA) is software that secures user logins to z/OS®, z/VM® and Linux® on Z through multifactor authentication.

Mainframe systems are the foundation of trusted digital experiences for most of the world’s largest companies and organizations. However, passwords protecting critical users, data and applications are a relatively simple point of attack for hackers to exploit because the passwords rely on user education and compliance for both implementation and control. By using a variety of methods, such as social engineering and phishing, criminals have exploited employees, partners and general users to hack into even the most secure platforms.

IBM Z MFA raises the level of assurance of your mission-critical systems with expanded authentication capabilities and options for a comprehensive, user-centered strategy that helps mitigate the risk of compromised passwords and system hacks. Our designers are also IBM Z MFA users. Across every new version, we incorporate their growing knowledge and expertise of real-world mainframe security scenarios.