Using IBM Z MFA, Abraxas can modernize the enterprise security and improve protection its applications running on IBM Z, without having to update and customize individual programs. “Thanks to IBM Z MFA, we do not need to change our program code on IBM Z,” confirms Kurt Gantner. “This makes it much easier and faster to meet new security requirements and customer needs by enabling more advanced password policies and a wide range of multi-factor authentication options.”

Abraxas is planning to roll out IBM Z MFA to one canton with about 1,000 users. “Our focus right now is on tax applications for our canton and municipality customers,” adds René Seiler. “The goal is to activate multi-factor authentication for around 7,000 users of our tax solutions.”

Integrating its tax applications with external identity management solutions also simplifies user administration at Abraxas. “We frequently have to deal with adding and removing users or adjusting permissions,” says Daniel Cattin. “We also have to handle support calls when users cannot log in. With IBM Z MFA, we no longer need to synchronise users across different systems and troubleshooting becomes easier, because the user configuration can be done directly by our clients. The ability to integrate our clients’ existing identity management systems reduces our administration and support workload substantially.”

A major advantage of IBM Z MFA for Abraxas is that the organisation will benefit from the ongoing release of new features and developments. “By using standard software for multi-factor authentication, we can futureproof our IT security,” says René Seiler. “As new ways to authenticate are added to IBM Z MFA, we will be able to leverage the latest security technologies – without having to develop and maintain our own integrations. Looking ahead, this will become especially important in the future when we might need to move towards quantum-safe security solutions.”

Kurt Gantner concludes: “Thanks to IBM Z MFA we can now support very flexible authentication options more easily. We can configure different factors for different clients and even require additional factors for individual users. These new cutting-edge login capabilities enhance the security for our tax applications without substantial changes in costs for us.”