The key for APIS IT was to drive business value using IZOA. With AIOps capabilities embedded within IZOA, APIS IT was able to detect anomalies before any customer impact. “On a few occasions, we noticed charts showing the trending types were popping out, with much more data and upcoming CPU consumption,” Zadro recalls, “We can now pinpoint the problem earlier and not when it has already happened.”

He remembers a specific incident, with an issue during a scheduled maintenance window. APIS IT maintains a system developed in .NET that was often detaching from its corresponding Db2 system.Zadro noticed the anomaly using one of his IZOA Splunk dashboards and acted to re-initialize the connection before any customer impact. Resilient operations at APIS IT means eliminating customer impact while driving key business value.

APIS IT continues to use IZOA as much more than just a tool to visualize their Z operational data. The flexibility of IZOA is paving the way for the next generation of mainframe users and developers by reducing complexity and helping to optimize DevOps at APIS. Their usage of IZOA continues to grow, as they further integrate Z into their hybrid-cloud environment.



Another creative use case at APIS IT is increasing the efficiency of their development cycle. Many of the APIS development teams are using IBM WebSphere® Application Server. Zadro explained that the data would need to be transformed before his team was able to consume it. As such, the systems engineers would view developers as a third party. As he put it, “Now everything is simplified for them. If they pinpoint problems after deployment, they can easily see for themselves, all the logs from the WebSphere on z/OS is now in the same place as the WebSphere on Windows and so on…”



As Zadro looks to the future with APIS IT and IBM, he aims to continue pushing the boundaries with IZOA. He remarks that he “expects this solution is here to stay and continue to grow,” as they embark on their hybrid-cloud AIOps journey.

