All versions of IBM Z MFA secure user logins to z/OS, using parts that run on z/OS. IBM Z MFA 2.1 introduced protection for user logins to z/VM. IBM Z MFA 2.2 can protect Linux on Z Architecture applications that support the pluggable authentication module (PAM) framework, using PAM modules that run on Linux.



IBM Z MFA 2.2 supports many authentication types and integration features. A partial list of supported features and integrations is included in the table below.

Listings with one asterisk (*) indicate features new in version 2.2.

Listing with two asterisks (**) indicate authentication types evaluated directly within IBM Z MFA without the use of an external network service. They allow time-based, one-time passwords.