It may sound more like a traditional rhyme—"something you know, something you have, something you are”—but these are the basic tenets of multi-factor authentication (MFA). The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (link resides outside of ibm.com) defines MFA as “an authentication system that requires more than one distinct factor for successful authentication.” As a simple password can always be stolen, getting access to two factors proves to be far more difficult. For Software AG, adding this additional layer of security was vital.

Nicole Ritchie, Director of Product Marketing for Adabas & Natural, explains: “We are tasked with supporting very large enterprises running mission-critical applications on IBM zSystems as securely as possible and with the highest availability. Adding MFA to our process helps us provide more secure access management and peace of mind in what we deliver to our end-users and their end-users.”

Software AG’s security strategy is multi-layered. In addition to migrating to MFA, the company adopted stronger data encryption to help defend against attacks and facilitate compliance across all regions. Jürgen Lind, Senior Director of Product Management at Software AG uses an analogy during IBM’s ISV zSecurity webinar series: “Implementing encryption without secure access is like installing a new fence without a gate. And secure access without encryption is like a gate without a fence” (link resides outside of ibm.com). Therefore, Software AG is implementing a holistic mainframe security strategy.

Hans-Georg Saftig, Director for A&N R&D Mainframe Infrastructure at Software AG, adds: “We are the first link in a long chain of cybersecurity responsibility. We need to empower our developers who are building new features and capabilities to take Adabas & Natural into the next half-century. Our strategy must provide protection for as many scenarios as possible, using methods that we can expand as new threats surface.”