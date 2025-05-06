Ensure security, reliability and control over your entire IT infrastructure with enterprise-class servers at the core.
Seamlessly integrate with your preferred infrastructure, deploying and moving workloads across hybrid cloud—on-prem or in the cloud. Develop a low-risk, future-ready IT strategy that supports innovation while leveraging your existing investments.
Optimizing performance security, and decisions, the IBM z17 integrates AI into hybrid cloud on a scale-up server running z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM®, KVM and z/TPF.
Gain new insights plus speed, resilience, compliance and sustainability with IBM z16 mainframe scale-up server that runs z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM® and z/TPF.
A powerful Linux scale-up server that delivers the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability for Linux workloads, including hybrid cloud and AI applications.
Designed for sustainability, security, hybrid cloud and cyber resilience, this powerful Linux scale-up server meets the demands of modern enterprise workloads.
A scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux, designed to tackle challenges with new levels of performance, core-to-cloud data protection and streamlined automation and insights.
A high performance 4-socket rack scale-up server that runs IBM AIX or Linux, optimized for data-intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments.
A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs on IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, with pay-as-needed capabilities, end-to-end data security, superior reliability and shared resources across systems.
A 2-socket, 2U scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux. Workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, thereby reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.
A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, designed for business-critical workloads.
The IBM Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A family of configurable multitenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services that seamlessly moves and manages workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments.
A software solution designed to protect mission-critical Linux workloads with sensitive data from both internal and external threats for IBM Z® and LinuxONE servers.
A fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.
Highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control.
Public, dedicated, reserved and transient “spot” virtual servers with Intel Xeon processors.
A single-tenant, dedicated server that can be deployed and managed as cloud services.
Protect your business data center from cyber security attacks with innovative security and cyber resiliency capabilities.
Reinforce security and stability within your IT infrastructure for smooth deployment and ultimate uptime.
Process massive amounts of data quickly and efficiently with scalable and open enterprise servers.
Discover developer-friendly infrastructure that helps drive modern workloads faster and easier with pre-set instance profiles, rapid deployment and private network control in an agile public cloud environment.
Get a cloud infrastructure with the security and performance of dedicated hardware but also the experience—particularly around the provisioning, billing and management of cloud services.