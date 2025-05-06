Enterprise server solutions

Ensure security, reliability and control over your entire IT infrastructure with enterprise-class servers at the core.

Seamlessly integrate with your preferred infrastructure, deploying and moving workloads across hybrid cloud—on-prem or in the cloud. Develop a low-risk, future-ready IT strategy that supports innovation while leveraging your existing investments.
Physical servers
IBM z17™

Optimizing performance security, and decisions, the IBM z17 integrates AI into hybrid cloud on a scale-up server running z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM®, KVM and z/TPF.

 View IBM z17
IBM z16™

Gain new insights plus speed, resilience, compliance and sustainability with IBM z16 mainframe scale-up server that runs z/OS®, Linux®, z/VM® and z/TPF.

 View IBM z16
IBM LinuxONE 5

A powerful Linux scale-up server that delivers the highest levels of enterprise security, performance and scalability for Linux workloads, including hybrid cloud and AI applications.

 View IBM LinuxONE 5
IBM LinuxONE 4

Designed for sustainability, security, hybrid cloud and cyber resilience, this powerful Linux scale-up server meets the demands of modern enterprise workloads.

 View IBM LinuxONE 4
IBM Power® E1080

A scale-up server that runs IBM® AIX®, IBM i or Linux, designed to tackle challenges with new levels of performance, core-to-cloud data protection and streamlined automation and insights.

 View IBM Power E1080
IBM Power E1050

A high performance 4-socket rack scale-up server that runs IBM AIX or Linux, optimized for data-intensive applications and hybrid cloud deployments.

 View IBM Power E1050
IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs on IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, with pay-as-needed capabilities, end-to-end data security, superior reliability and shared resources across systems.

 View IBM Power S1024
IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux. Workloads can be consolidated on fewer servers, thereby reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.

 View IBM Power S1022
IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U Power10-based scale-out server that runs IBM AIX, IBM i or Linux, designed for business-critical workloads.

 View IBM Power S1014
IBM Power S1012

The IBM Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 View IBM Power S1012
Virtual servers IBM Power Virtual Server

A family of configurable multitenant virtual IBM Power servers with access to IBM Cloud® services that seamlessly moves and manages workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments.

 Explore Power Virtual Server IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

A software solution designed to protect mission-critical Linux workloads with sensitive data from both internal and external threats for IBM Z® and LinuxONE servers.

 Explore Hyper Protect Virtual Servers IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

A fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.

 Explore Hyper Protect Virtual Servers for Virtual Private Cloud IBM Cloud Virtual Server for VPC

Highly scalable, single-tenant and multitenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control. 

 Explore virtual servers IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on IBM Cloud Classic Infrastructure

Public, dedicated, reserved and transient “spot” virtual servers with Intel Xeon processors.

 Explore classic virtual servers IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

A single-tenant, dedicated server that can be deployed and managed as cloud services. 

 Explore bare metal servers
Case studies
Hacker team coding at laptop and computer monitor at hackathon in dark office
Cutting costs, floor space and energy consumption
Compuware saved millions of dollars and accelerated DevOps by shrinking its data center footprint and creating a two-platform IT strategy across on-prem and cloud resources.
Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Deliver mission-critical SAP business systems
Bosch transitioned to IBM Power10 servers, gaining up to 75% performance improvements for the same workloads while supporting climate ambitions.
DCO native image for cyber-resiliency, security, woman with laptop
Convenience of public cloud with unprecedented security
Discover how Phoenix Systems combines containerization with the power of LinuxONE to provide a fully automated cloud security solution to the end customers.
Close-up portrait typing keyboard on laptop computer. Working online on white table at office. Facebook chat. Website meeting. Blogger. Jour
Shifting business model to deliver online translation services
Straker Translations sought a cloud infrastructure solution offering greater computing power and the flexibility to scale as needed.
Doctor working in hospital laboratory
Meet digital health demands
University of Fukui Hospital used a combination of offerings, such as Bare Metal Servers and Power Virtual Servers, to roll out a security-rich system designed for high availability.
