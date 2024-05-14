Compuware devised a two-platform IT strategy in which all strategic systems run on-premises in its IBM Z environment, and all non-core systems are replaced by software-as-a-service solutions (SaaS) in the public cloud, using RESTful APIs to interact with business logic and data on Z. To further increase the value of this strategy, Compuware recently upgraded its Z environment from IBM z13® to IBM z14™ servers.

“z14 gives us increased efficiency in terms of energy and floorspace, significantly reducing the cost of running our facilities,” says Sisson. “The new-generation servers also offer a 15 percent Java performance boost and give us the opportunity to gain experience with the new pervasive encryption capability. They are also helping us continue our DevOps journey on Z.”

The two IBM z14 ZR1 servers deployed by Compuware fit in an industry-standard 19-inch rack, and are more physically compact than the z13 servers they replaced, each of which required more than a full rack of data center space.

“We pay our landlord based on the square footage of our equipment, so we were previously paying for two racks’ worth of power and space for each z13,” says Sisson. “The z14 servers each fit in a single rack, and they also provided 16U of empty space, enabling us to consolidate the HMC and some networking HW from other racks.”

One of the z14 servers is used primarily to run Compuware’s strategic applications, while the second is used for developing all the code for the company’s mainframe software products. The company uses IBM DS8870 storage systems, and is considering an upgrade to DS8880 systems to take advantage of integrated cloud backup features.

Now entering the fifth year of its new strategy, Compuware has shrunk its on-premises IT footprint from 77 racks to just 12, eliminating 19 tons of obsolete equipment in the process. The company runs client tours of its data center, in which the empty floorspace has markers—wryly termed “tombstones”—detailing the equipment that used to occupy the space and the amount of money Compuware has saved by removing it.

“Although we have certainly saved millions of dollars, this exercise was not primarily about cost reduction,” notes Sisson. “Rather, we wanted to eliminate the constraint of our x86 landscape, which was a significant drag factor on our plans for a faster and more efficient business. Replacing on-premises x86 software with SaaS solutions meant that we could access the latest business functionality without any of the cost or complexity of actually running the software ourselves. And we were able to recycle all of the cost-savings into innovation.”

Achieving a successful transition to a DevOps culture requires businesses to embrace continuous integration and testing. Compuware uses the IBM z/OS® Provisioning Toolkit in combination with one of its own automation tools to dynamically create test suites running IBM Db2® and IBM CICS®. The company has integrated a third-party problem-tracking system to enable further automation.