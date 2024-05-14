What’s next? Bosch is committed to setting an even higher bar for energy-efficient operations by enabling greater sustainability across its business. By moving its SAP solutions to next-generation IBM Power10 servers, Bosch is fostering the development of game-changing internet-of-things (IoT) solutions while slashing data center energy usage by 20%—taking its green strategy to the next level.

From consumer goods, mobility solutions, industrial technology, and energy and building services, Bosch is building next-generation, always-connected IoT products that will transform our daily lives. At the same time, Bosch recognizes that a very different kind of transformative process is underway: climate change. By going carbon neutral, Bosch is making a specific contribution to the internationally agreed goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The organization aimed to play its role in tackling one of the single greatest challenges facing humanity without sacrificing the razor-sharp competitive edge that helped it become a household name. Pushing the boundaries of fields such as IoT and AI while further reducing its carbon footprint was no simple task.

The Bosch IT function is central to the group strategy around IoT, AI, digital profitability, customer intimacy, resilience—and environmental protection. After achieving its goal to become fully carbon neutral in 2020, the organization wanted to extract even greater efficiency from every aspect of its operations, including the vital SAP business systems that help thousands of Bosch associates work productively every day.

Bosch’s SAP infrastructure team provides SAP solutions and related services to all the company’s business sectors, with a lean team supporting a vast, interconnected network of global operating companies at more than 60 countries and 400 locations. The solution landscape includes SAP R/3, SAP HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® systems. As part of enterprise-wide digital transformation, and as support for older SAP R/3 draws to a close, Bosch is moving to SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which places new demands on the IT infrastructure.

Christian Dümmler, Senior Manager responsible for global SAP infrastructure at Bosch, confirms: “SAP HANA represents the newest range of products and technologies from SAP, offering the latest developments and capabilities—crucial to helping us stay at the forefront of our industry. SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA are where Bosch wants to be.”