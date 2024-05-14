After successfully working on earlier phases with the University of Fukui Hospital, IBM proposed that the facility initiate the fourth phase—improved information security by way of a hybrid cloud environment.

Using a combination of offerings, including IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers, IBM Cloud Object Storage, IBM® Power® Systems Virtual Server, IBM Spectrum® Protect and other applications, the hospital rolled out a security-rich system designed for high availability. The updated environment runs 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, provides disaster countermeasures and transitions the electronic patient records (CIS) to IBM Cloud.

“It is possible for us to utilize the data if we store them in the public cloud. This time, we use IBM Cloud, but we can also use tools in various environments, using the services on cloud,” says Yamashita. “Putting out the data also has advantages as the BCP—Business Continuity Plan—countermeasure. It is safe to have data in hand, however, putting out the data means not only that we have a backup outside, but we can access to all the systems outside, and they are all secured. In that sense, it is very beneficial to have the data outside.”

With the move to a hybrid cloud environment, the hospital’s vast amount of medical data is accurately placed within the right system in the right system environment using Bare Metal Servers and Power Systems Virtual Server. It allows for the use of additional cutting-edge technologies, such as high-level cloud security, scalable and durable storage services, and stability of the hospital’s existing on-premises environments.