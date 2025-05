Pradeep Parameshwaran STSM , Chief Architect , Security and Regulatory Compliance on IBM Z & Co-Chair Security IDT

Experienced Software Architect with a demonstrated history of working with multiple clients from various Industry segments. Skilled in Security on Linux, IAM, Cloud workloads, Databases, Mean Stack, Android Development, and HTML. Strong education professional with a MSc focused in Computer Hardware and Software Engineering from the University of Stuttgart.