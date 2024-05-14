Atruvia personnel worked closely with IBM Systems developers in a multiyear project to optimize a common runtime for Java constructs within IMS production environments—before the common runtime was generally available. Based on IBM Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS, Version 11, the common runtime is now standard within the latest release of IMS. And IBM and Atruvia are committed to supporting the latest Java version.

The common runtime has enabled Atruvia to move toward a 64-bit future by allowing 31-bit COBOL applications to communicate with 64-bit Java applications. With Java and COBOL interoperable within IMS, the company can modernize and revitalize its core banking applications without impacting performance or reliability.

In practical terms, Atruvia focuses on two objectives for Java on the IBM zSystems platform. First, developers are building hybrid Java-COBOL applications for classic IMS processing and batch workloads that invoke IBM MQ for z/OS and connect with IBM Db2 for z/OS through Java database connectivity (JDBC). Second, developers are migrating native Java code from the distributed environment to IBM zSystems when appropriate.

“Many of our batch jobs were spread across multiple platforms on both IBM zSystems and the distributed environment, with different schedulers that we needed to coordinate,” says Meyer. “This approach also required data exchange and/or data sharing. Today, by executing Java jobs directly on IBM zSystems we need only a single scheduler so there is less complexity. We also achieve better performance because there is no need to move or convert data, and because the Java code sits right next to its data rather than needing to access it over a network.”

Atruvia is also building a set of generic Java services that can be exposed as APIs to developers of front-end applications running in its distributed environment. For example, a developer could use an API to call up the current balance of a customer’s checking account for display in a mobile app. And adding Java to the IBM zSystems platform makes it easier to present new services based on existing functionality.

“Developers in the distributed world will not know if they are calling Java services or original IMS transactions,” says Meyer. “Everything will be accessed in the same easy and consistent manner, making it faster and simpler to build new front-end applications that call the robust underlying transactions on IBM zSystems. This supports our banking clients as they look to reach out to their employees and customers with innovative services delivered through web, mobile and whatever new channels may emerge in the future.”

Java within IMS also gives Atruvia the option to migrate older COBOL code, though developers do so selectively, such as when building new business logic. “There is no pressure to modernize just for the sake of modernization,” explains Bauer. “We continue to value the performance and robustness of COBOL and IMS at the back end, and we continue to plug those technologies into graphical front ends running on distributed systems.”

In this way, the IBM zSystems platform running IMS continues as the focal point for business logic. It feeds directly into a variety of channels for consumption of that logic, such as teller applications, ATM systems, customer-facing web applications and mobile apps.