The term “VPS” currently means different things across the cloud industry, including virtual servers, virtual private servers, virtual instances and virtual machines. At IBM Cloud, we know the lingo isn’t as important as the hardware and cloud services behind it. The VPS hosting solutions inside IBM Cloud consist of cloud-managed compute hosting hardware, software integration and data migration support through a variety of virtual server, networking and storage products. You choose and build the solution that’s right for you. Each VPS hosting solution with a virtual server can be provisioned across IBM Cloud Data Centers worldwide—and comes with flexible billing options, built-in security and seamless integration across the IBM Cloud stack.
Deploy VPS hosting solutions for your virtual server workloads in over 46 data centers across 9 regions and 27 availability zones globally.
Choose from hourly, monthly or contract billing options to better suit your virtual server workload demands and budgets.
Get up to 80 Gbps across general purpose virtual server profiles inside IBM Cloud VPC.
Simplify risk management with built-in virtual server data protection for evolving regulatory needs.
Get enterprise-grade technical help at no cost—24 hours a day, 7 days a week—with standard VPS hosting and virtual server support.
Integrate IBM Watson® AI and cloud-native applications across your virtual server workloads. Storage, security, server software, GPUs and DR plans are also available.
IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC deliver fast-provisioning compute capacity with the highest network speeds and most secure, software-defined networking resources available on the IBM Cloud.
IBM Cloud for VMware solutions makes it easy to migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud Virtual Servers from your on-premises environment.
IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers grant you complete authority over your Linux-based virtual servers for workloads that contain sensitive data.
IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers integrate your AIX, IBM i, or Linux capabilities in an off-premises environment with fast, self-service provisioning, flexible management, and pay-as-you-use billing that lets you easily scale up and out.
Drugs.com selected IBM Cloud Virtual Servers as its VPS hosting solution, in order to help provide fast and reliable medical information.
GEVA Group implemented IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to keep financial data safe and maintain the security and stability of its SaaS infrastructure.
Censornet implemented IBM Cloud solutions as part of its shift to the cloud. IBM was able to meet Censornet’s security requirements while offering flexibility and affordability.
IZICAP deployed IBM Cloud Virtual Servers to ensure that its IZICAP Smart Data platform solution remains scalable, reliable and security-rich.
