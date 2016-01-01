The term “VPS” currently means different things across the cloud industry, including virtual servers, virtual private servers, virtual instances and virtual machines. At IBM Cloud, we know the lingo isn’t as important as the hardware and cloud services behind it. The VPS hosting solutions inside IBM Cloud consist of cloud-managed compute hosting hardware, software integration and data migration support through a variety of virtual server, networking and storage products. You choose and build the solution that’s right for you. Each VPS hosting solution with a virtual server can be provisioned across IBM Cloud Data Centers worldwide—and comes with flexible billing options, built-in security and seamless integration across the IBM Cloud stack.