Fast, Scalable IT Security Services with a Combination of Physical and Virtual Cloud Servers

The first thing that differentiated IBM Cloud was the fact that it offered us on-demand access to both physical and virtual machines. Many platforms offer virtual servers on demand, but IBM was the only one that could do both.

Much of what we do involves very large amounts of data that must be processed in near real-time. Our solution intercepts end-user requests, compares them to the client organization’s policies and then returns a final action, either allowing or blocking the request. Latency around this process is critical. Our IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers achieve an average latency of 35 milliseconds, which is extraordinary. They also scale up and down automatically, helping ensure that we can meet increased traffic levels with ease.

Bare metal servers deliver unmatched speed and power, but they can be expensive—especially when performing business processes that have less-strict requirements around latency. For those, we use IBM Cloud Virtual Servers, which offer the advantages of being scalable, flexible, and easy to administrate.