Drugs.com (link resides outside of ibm.com) was established in 2001, when its founder purchased the domain name and developed a plan for the business. “The model was to collate the most accurate and ethical medicine information from the most trusted sources, thereby creating the most comprehensive and trustworthy independent medicine resource on the internet,” explains Paul Wager, Chief Operating Officer at Drugs.com.

He continues: “Our model is based on advertising return, and our content remains totally unbiased. We have gained an advantage over the years by having incredible depth of information and high ethical standards.”

In fact, Drugs.com has more than 50 million users every month, the majority of whom are in the US. Those users include both patients and healthcare professionals, and these days they can do more than learn about medications. They can also access an interaction checker for people prescribed multiple medications, as well as a pill identifier, which serves up current images of medications on demand. “Taking all of that into consideration, we have the potential to deliver hundreds of millions of pages,” says Wager.

The information Drugs.com provides comes from a variety of sources, including the IBM® Micromedex® with Watson® platform. All content is reviewed and edited by medical professionals before being stored on dedicated IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers located at the IBM data center in Dallas, Texas.

Andre Sencioles, System Administrator at Drugs.com, explains: “We use IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for our main production servers because we need the most dedicated, most stable performance we can get. Some of the adjacent, supporting services run on IBM virtual machines because of their flexibility and lower cost.”

In 2020, after nearly a decade on the IBM Cloud infrastructure, Drugs.com found that it was approaching the maximum capacity of its dedicated servers during peak hours. This was easily remedied by migrating to a different data center, a process that Sencioles describes as simple and straightforward. “And with the new servers,” he says, “we have lots of room to expand. We basically doubled the performance on each server when we moved to the new data center.”