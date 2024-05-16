Home Compute and servers Z zIIP IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP)
Cost-effectively move to hybrid cloud, accelerate digital transformation and implement new workloads on IBM Z®
zIIP your workloads
IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) is a dedicated processor designed to operate asynchronously with the general processors in a mainframe to process new workloads; manage containers and hybrid cloud interfaces; facilitate system recovery; and assist with several types of analytics, systems monitoring and other applications.

zIIPs enable customers to use the legendary cyber resiliency, elasticity and scalability of IBM Z® without affecting the million service unit (MSU) rating or the machine model designation that often influences software license charges.

IBM® does not generally assess IBM software charges on zIIP capacity, except when using additional general-purpose CP capacity. 

zIIP on IBM z16

Accelerate AI deployments with zIIP support on IBM z16™

To enable AI workloads, the zIIP eligibility list includes Python-based applications that assist clients, especially those working in Python for AI to continue scaling up smoothly.

The 2:1 zIIP to Central Processor (CP) ratio requirement no longer applies to make broader use of the zIIP specialty engine. This change allows clients to scale up workloads that use zIIPs, including IBM z/OS® Container Extensions (the ability to run Linux directly in IBM z/OS).

 Python on z/OS is zIIP eligible
Benefits Move to hybrid cloud

Use z/OS Container Extensions, z/OS Connect, Java and Python on zIIPs to achieve faster time to value in hybrid cloud.

 Accelerate digital transformation

Deploy new applications written in Java or Python, use XML or utilize RESTful APIs on zIIPs.

 Improve system resilience

Add zIIPS to increase the capacity for System Recovery Boost to speed up shutdown, restart and workload catch-up.
Products and services that use zIIP

Refer to the IBM Authorized Use Table or zIIP Exploiter list for IBM software products that can take advantage of IBM zIIPs.

Hybrid cloud

z/OS Container Extensions

Use IBM zIIP engines to support IBM z/OS Container Extensions (zCX), deploy Linux® applications as Docker/OCI containers on IBM z/OS or run Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM z/OS as part of an IBM z/OS workload.

zCX helps modernize your existing z/OS applications for hybrid clouds. Current and new applications can call native Linux microservices in Docker/OCI containers on IBM Z systems with minimal latency to deliver new, highly responsive capabilities and applications to your clients and users.

 Explore IBM z/OS Container Extensions

Digital transformation

Python for IBM z/OS

Develop and run applications in popular languages such as Java on IBM z/OS, Python for IBM z/OS and others using zIIPs. This allows you to include newer technologies such as IBM WebSphere® Application Server and IBM z/OS Management Facility (z/OSMF) that take advantage of zIIPs.

 Explore IBM Open Enteprise SDK for Python

System resiliency

System Recovery Boost

IBM zIIPs enable you to leverage the IBM System Recovery Boost function on an IBM z16™ or IBM z15®, significantly shortening the time to shut down and restart a system for planned and unplanned outages. 

 Explore IBM System Recovery Boost

z/OS Communications Server

IBM z/OS Communications Server uses the zIIP for portions of internet protocol security (IPSec) network encryption and decryption and for select HiperSockets significant message traffic. 

 Explore IBM z/OS Communications Server

z/OS Global Mirror

IBM z/OS Global Mirror enables DFSMS System Data Mover processing for zIIP.

 Explore IBM z/OS Global Mirror Explore DFSMS System Data Mover

Database and AI

Db2 for z/OS

IBM Db2® for z/OS can use the zIIP capability for portions of eligible data serving, pureXML, utility workloads Java stored procedures. 

 Explore IBM Db2 for z/OS

Machine Learning for z/OS

IBM Machine Learning for z/OS uses zIIP engines to bring AI to your transactional applications by offering an end-to-end machine learning platform that operationalizes predictive models. You can also deploy Apache Spark on IBM zIIPs to run analytics and machine learning on large, complex data sets. 

 Explore IBM Machine Learning for z/OS

Data Virtualization Manager for IBM z/OS

IBM Data Virtualization Manager for IBM z/OS uses zIIPs to unify all databases and data stores for consistent, efficient and streamlined data serving.

 Explore IBM Data Virtualization Manager for IBM z/OS

Other use cases

z/OS XML System Services

For clients who desire cost-effective XML parsing services on z/OS, IBM z/OS XML System Services can use zIIP for eligible XML workloads. Many other software vendors' products run on zIIPs. 

 Explore IBM z/OS XML System Services

IBM Consulting®

IBM Consulting® can enable the Scalable Architecture for Financial Reporting (SAFR, also known as GenevaERS) solution on IBM zIIP engines. 

 Explore IBM Consulting
Technical details Planning for zIIPs Technical specifications

IBM z/OS functions, including PROJECTCPU, help estimate current and projected zIIP usage.

 Software requirements
  • All supported versions of IBM z/OS
  • IBM z/OS Container Extensions, System Recovery Boost and other software components may have additional requirements
 Hardware requirements

zIIPs are available for in-market IBM z Systems® equipped with at least 1 CP (general purpose processor).
Related products IBM z16

Accelerate decision velocity and protect against threats before they happen.

IBM z/OS System Recovery

Reduce time to shut down and restart (IPL) a system by temporarily providing additional processor capacity and throughput to a boosted LPAR.

 IBM Db2 for z/OS

Agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving solution for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, transactional and analytics applications.
