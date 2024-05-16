To enable AI workloads, the zIIP eligibility list includes Python-based applications that assist clients, especially those working in Python for AI to continue scaling up smoothly.



The 2:1 zIIP to Central Processor (CP) ratio requirement no longer applies to make broader use of the zIIP specialty engine. This change allows clients to scale up workloads that use zIIPs, including IBM z/OS® Container Extensions (the ability to run Linux directly in IBM z/OS).