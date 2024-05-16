IBM z Integrated Information Processor (zIIP) is a dedicated processor designed to operate asynchronously with the general processors in a mainframe to process new workloads; manage containers and hybrid cloud interfaces; facilitate system recovery; and assist with several types of analytics, systems monitoring and other applications.
zIIPs enable customers to use the legendary cyber resiliency, elasticity and scalability of IBM Z® without affecting the million service unit (MSU) rating or the machine model designation that often influences software license charges.
IBM® does not generally assess IBM software charges on zIIP capacity, except when using additional general-purpose CP capacity.
To enable AI workloads, the zIIP eligibility list includes Python-based applications that assist clients, especially those working in Python for AI to continue scaling up smoothly.
The 2:1 zIIP to Central Processor (CP) ratio requirement no longer applies to make broader use of the zIIP specialty engine. This change allows clients to scale up workloads that use zIIPs, including IBM z/OS® Container Extensions (the ability to run Linux directly in IBM z/OS).
Use z/OS Container Extensions, z/OS Connect, Java and Python on zIIPs to achieve faster time to value in hybrid cloud.
Deploy new applications written in Java or Python, use XML or utilize RESTful APIs on zIIPs.
Add zIIPS to increase the capacity for System Recovery Boost to speed up shutdown, restart and workload catch-up.
Refer to the IBM Authorized Use Table or zIIP Exploiter list for IBM software products that can take advantage of IBM zIIPs.
Hybrid cloud
z/OS Container Extensions
Use IBM zIIP engines to support IBM z/OS Container Extensions (zCX), deploy Linux® applications as Docker/OCI containers on IBM z/OS or run Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM z/OS as part of an IBM z/OS workload.
zCX helps modernize your existing z/OS applications for hybrid clouds. Current and new applications can call native Linux microservices in Docker/OCI containers on IBM Z systems with minimal latency to deliver new, highly responsive capabilities and applications to your clients and users.
Digital transformation
Python for IBM z/OS
Develop and run applications in popular languages such as Java on IBM z/OS, Python for IBM z/OS and others using zIIPs. This allows you to include newer technologies such as IBM WebSphere® Application Server and IBM z/OS Management Facility (z/OSMF) that take advantage of zIIPs.
System resiliency
System Recovery Boost
IBM zIIPs enable you to leverage the IBM System Recovery Boost function on an IBM z16™ or IBM z15®, significantly shortening the time to shut down and restart a system for planned and unplanned outages.
z/OS Communications Server
IBM z/OS Communications Server uses the zIIP for portions of internet protocol security (IPSec) network encryption and decryption and for select HiperSockets significant message traffic.
z/OS Global Mirror
IBM z/OS Global Mirror enables DFSMS System Data Mover processing for zIIP.
Database and AI
Db2 for z/OS
IBM Db2® for z/OS can use the zIIP capability for portions of eligible data serving, pureXML, utility workloads Java stored procedures.
Machine Learning for z/OS
IBM Machine Learning for z/OS uses zIIP engines to bring AI to your transactional applications by offering an end-to-end machine learning platform that operationalizes predictive models. You can also deploy Apache Spark on IBM zIIPs to run analytics and machine learning on large, complex data sets.
Data Virtualization Manager for IBM z/OS
IBM Data Virtualization Manager for IBM z/OS uses zIIPs to unify all databases and data stores for consistent, efficient and streamlined data serving.
Other use cases
z/OS XML System Services
For clients who desire cost-effective XML parsing services on z/OS, IBM z/OS XML System Services can use zIIP for eligible XML workloads. Many other software vendors' products run on zIIPs.
IBM Consulting®
IBM Consulting® can enable the Scalable Architecture for Financial Reporting (SAFR, also known as GenevaERS) solution on IBM zIIP engines.
IBM z/OS functions, including PROJECTCPU, help estimate current and projected zIIP usage.
zIIPs are available for in-market IBM z Systems® equipped with at least 1 CP (general purpose processor).
Accelerate decision velocity and protect against threats before they happen.
Reduce time to shut down and restart (IPL) a system by temporarily providing additional processor capacity and throughput to a boosted LPAR.
Agile, efficient, secure enterprise data serving solution for the world’s most demanding hybrid cloud, transactional and analytics applications.
Explore IBM z Integrated Information Processor. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.