IBM® Open Enterprise SDK for Python is a Python compiler and interpreter for IBM z/OS®. It helps support your z/OS applications written in Python. Use it to modernize your critical applications by developing APIs, plug-ins and wrappers to extend business-critical applications for faster delivery.
The Python programming language provides a robust framework for building fast and scalable applications for z/OS using a rich ecosystem of modules, just as you would on any other platform.
Updates to features and functions
Use one of the most popular and fastest-growing programming languages on z/OS. The included Python codecs package allows you to interoperate with EBCDIC and Unicode Transformation Format (UTF) encodings.
Use the most popular Python packages on the mainframe to perform advanced data analysis with the Python AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS.
Automate applications and IT infrastructure using Python and Ansible® to manage your z/OS resources the same way you would on any other platform.
Use IBM Z Open Automation Utilities and other open source packages, for example, pyzfile and pyracf, to leverage existing infrastructure and interact with datasets, submit JCL and more.
Take advantage of Python’s rich ecosystem of modules and packages to develop and run new applications faster with fewer lines of code.
Use your existing Python skills to easily build end-to-end applications.
Bring the modern Python programming language to the z/OS platform. Python is an easy-to-learn, high-level, interpreted and general-purpose dynamic programming language that focuses on code readability, enabling you to build fast and scalable applications. Take advantage of the colocation of your data and existing applications on IBM Z® to increase throughput and reduce response time. You can control which data will be exposed externally, while keeping your confidential data secure on the IBM Z platform.
Access to the Python Standard Library provides you with an extensive set of functions that can save development resources and reduce costs when creating applications. The library includes highly used programming tasks in areas like string operations, cryptology, threading, networking, internet and web service tools, operating system interfaces and protocols. Developers can use these modules to fulfill common application tasks, allowing them to concentrate on implementing business functions while writing fewer lines of code.
Get pre-built Python AI packages from Access to Python AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS and Python Package Index packages (PyPI) and gain access to a growing collection of several thousand freely available Python community modules and frameworks (from individual programs and components to packages and even entire application development frameworks). These modules are available from the Python Package Index.
Using Python's codecs package—the standard Python encoding facilities—you can produce and consume data in EBCDIC, UTF and several other encodings.
World-class IBM Subscription and Support is available with the SMP/E edition for no cost.
Leverage zIIP specialty processors to offload Python workloads that normally run on general processors. This enables flexible deployment of Python applications to reduce cost, accelerate digital transformation and free up CPU resources.
The pax download format, including z/OS UNIX System Services, is popular in UNIX environments and offers a similar user experience. The SMP/E software installation and maintenance tool on z/OS can manage SMP/E installable images and their fix packs. Take advantage of IBM support to open service requests addressed in documented turnaround times with optional S&S.
PAX archive installable format, which is consistent with distributed platforms.
The SMP/E (CBPDO, ServerPac) installable format allows for easy update management. It is recommended for production deployments. Both licenses and S&S are available through Shopz.
Requirements, installation and configuration information for editions.
The requirements for installing IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Python pax edition.
A checklist providing the key configuration steps for a successful installation.
It is available with no cost license. Overall costs to deploy on z/OS can be reduced as workloads may be eligible to use the New Application Solution pricing model for new production workloads on z13® and later.
Subscription and Support for SMP/E edition is available at no cost and included with z/OS 3.1.
Starting with IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Python 3.11 with APAR PH52983, when accompanied with z/OS 2.4 or 2.5 APAR OA63406, Python applications will become eligible for execution on zIIP processors as described in The IBM Authorized Use Table for IBM Machines.
Learn more about ordering process at ShopZ, read the blog Streamlined Shopz ordering process for Python on z/OS.
Explore ways to run Python in a Batch environment and run Batch jobs from Python, with JCL and Rexx.
Learn more about Pandas, a free and open-source Python package used for data manipulation and analysis.
A step-by-step guide to use Python to connect to Db2 without the data ever leaving the system.
IBM Z Open Automation Utilities (ZOAU) is a set of tools designed to help bridge the gap between a traditional z/OS system and IBM z/OS UNIX System Services. It provides equivalent utilities to many UNIX commands that can operate on z/OS specific file types.
Learn how to install PyPI packages in a no-internet environment step-by-step by using pip, a package manager.
Discover how IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Python impacts Ansible® on IBM Z.
Learn some easy-to-implement use cases such as data manipulation, web development, streamlining automation, continuous integration and more.
Learn the popular installation scenarios showing common use cases and best practices.
Discover how the Python AI Toolkit for IBM z/OS delivers industry-leading AI Python packages backed by IBM supply chain security and makes them available on z/OS.
Discover how to properly structure a Python package and how to use the development environment to create the package.
Learn how to use the libraries provided with IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Python in virtual environments and how to use pip for dependency management.
A new product that delivers industry-leading AI Python packages and makes them available on z/OS.
Get the underlying runtime necessary to support executing automation tasks on z/OS via Java, Python and shell commands.
Use the de facto language to develop Ansible modules and streamline automation operations for your hybrid IT environment.
Bring AI to your transactional applications on IBM Z and deploy your AI models on z/OS for real-time business insights at scale.
Enable cloud-native development and testing for z/OS on IBM Cloud as your own protected space with the security of a private cloud and the agility of a public cloud.
