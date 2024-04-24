As a key component in IBM z/OS Container Platform support for Kubernetes, the z/OS Communications Server provides the IBM z/OS Control Plane Appliance (zCPA), which functions as a control plane node within the Kubernetes cluster. Through its Kubernetes support, IBM z/OS Container Platform enables orchestration for deploying, scaling and managing applications running in containers on z/OS.

The zCPA operates within a z/OS address space, allowing one or more z/OS systems to participate as control plane nodes in the Kubernetes cluster. Also, z/OS Communications Server offers two z/OS UNIX command-line utilities: the IBM z/OS Appliance Manager for Kubernetes (kam), which manages the zCPA lifecycle, and Kubeadm for IBM z/OS (kubeadmz), which manages the lifecycle of control plane nodes and worker nodes.