A high-performance foundation for building and deploying networking applications on z/OS®

New function APARs for 3.1

IBM® z/OS® Communications Server is a comprehensive networking solution that provides secure, scalable and high-performance connectivity for mainframe environments. It supports a wide range of communications protocols helping ensure reliable communication between applications, systems and networks. 

IBM z/OS Communications Server, a high-availability enterprise transaction and data server, provides common applications, such as file transfer protocol (FTP), Telnet and the remote execution of applications. Built for optimum productivity, it provides a secure platform for developing and sharing mainframe workloads.

IBM z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) Network Analyzer, a z/OSMF plug-in, allows for easy query and analysis of cryptographic protection attributes of your z/OS TCP/IP and Enterprise Extender connections.
Previous releases

New function APARs for 2.5

New function APARs for 2.4
Benefits Enhanced network security

Provides robust security features, including support for secure protocols (TLS/SSL), IP filtering and intrusion detection, helping to protect data in transit and safeguard against unauthorized access.

 High availability and reliability

Helps ensure continuous availability of network services with features like Sysplex support, automatic failover and balancing the load, making it ideal for mission-critical applications that require uninterrupted connectivity.

 Simplification and usability

Makes it faster and easier to configure policy-based networking functions by using Configuration Assistant.
Features
Integration with IBM z/OS Control Plane Appliances

As a key component in IBM z/OS Container Platform support for Kubernetes, the z/OS Communications Server provides the IBM z/OS Control Plane Appliance (zCPA), which functions as a control plane node within the Kubernetes cluster. Through its Kubernetes support, IBM z/OS Container Platform enables orchestration for deploying, scaling and managing applications running in containers on z/OS.

The zCPA operates within a z/OS address space, allowing one or more z/OS systems to participate as control plane nodes in the Kubernetes cluster. Also, z/OS Communications Server offers two z/OS UNIX command-line utilities: the IBM z/OS Appliance Manager for Kubernetes (kam), which manages the zCPA lifecycle, and Kubeadm for IBM z/OS (kubeadmz), which manages the lifecycle of control plane nodes and worker nodes.

 Explore zCPA in z/OS Containers Platform
Sysplex Distributor support for IBM z/OS Control Plane Appliances

z/OS 2.5 and 3.1 Communications Server, with APAR PH49323, is enhanced to support z/OS Sysplex Distributor for non-z/OS targets that run colocated with a z/OS TCP/IP stack in a sysplex.

Sysplex Distributor can be used to provide highly available Kubernetes clusters on z/OS when multiple z/OS Control Plane Appliances are configured for the cluster. It helps you optimize workload distribution and manage the availability and scalability demands across a set of control plane nodes for the Kubernetes cluster.

 Get more technical information
Integration with z/OS Container Platform

Provides a robust network support for IBM z/OS Container Platform by introducing ZCONTainer dynamic VIPAs (DVIPAs) and z/OS CNI plug-ins. ZCONTainer DVIPAs provide network access for containerized workloads, enabling seamless integration and coexistence with native z/OS applications. z/OS CNI plug-ins create a network fabric for container communication within the sysplex and with external systems, extending the server’s high performance and scalability to modern containerized environments.

 Explore networking in zOSCP
zERT and enhanced Application Transparent-Transport Layer Security

Incorporates zERT and enhanced Application Transparent-Transport Layer Security (AT-TLS) to strengthen network security and encryption.

zERT, a core component of IBM Z® pervasive encryption, provides intelligent security discovery and monitoring through the zERT Network Analyzer, a web-based interface on z/OSMF. This tool helps identify and manage the protection of z/OS TCP and Enterprise Extender traffic. zERT Policy-based Enforcement in z/OS V2R5 introduces customizable cryptographic protection rules, with enhancements in z/OS 3.1 for database authentication and user interface improvements.

Enhanced AT-TLS delivers TLS encryption for TCP/IP connections based on policies set via the IBM Network Configuration Assistant, applying protection to data at the transport layer while maintaining the usual application-level data handling.

 Explore zERT Explore the AT-TLE information hub
Enhanced network security and compliance

z/OS Communications Server strengthens data security and regulatory compliance through several key features. It includes secure logging over TCP with z/OS UNIX syslogd, access control for FTP Server JES and SMF 1154 records for compliance evidence. These enhancements improve data transfer security and support higher productivity while helping ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

 Explore the security enhancements
Modernization and simplification

z/OS Communications Server drives application modernization and simplifies system management by using the IBM Function Registry and supporting 64-bit Java. These advancements streamline application development and enhance operational efficiency, aligning with the server's advanced network management capabilities for optimized business operations.

 Explore enhanced simplification Explore enhanced application development
Support for Shared Memory Communications

SMC-Dv2 and SMC-Rv2 enhance the performance and flexibility of intersystem communications, integrating with the performance and scalability features of z/OS Communications Server.

 Explore SMC-Dv2 Explore SMC-Rv2
Network support for z/OS Container Extensions

z/OS Communications Server extends its capabilities to support Linux Docker-based applications through native z/OS Container Extensions. This feature helps ensure compatibility and optimized performance for diverse workloads, enhancing the server’s integration with modern containerized environments.

 IBM z/OS Container Extensions network overview

Case study

business woman using a laptop and a credit card
Secure data for millions of banking customers

Fiducia and GAD IT AG are in the process of enabling zERT to monitor and record the cryptographic protection attributes of network connections terminating on z/OS. With zERT, Fiducia and GAD IT AG can determine which of the connections are properly or improperly configured. This might potentially help the company in its efforts to simplify compliance reporting.

Training

Easily and quickly share verified proof of your achievements by taking free courses on Credly issued by IBM.
IBM Shared Memory Communications Essentials

This badge earner has the knowledge and a good understanding of Shared Memory Communications (SMC). The individual can explain what SMC is, articulate its benefits and describe how it is used. The individual also understands the core technologies of SMC.

 Networking on z/OS–Foundations

This badge earner has foundational understanding of networking on z/OS including networking principles, TCP/IP and SNA communication protocols and the logical and physical components associated with them.

 z/OS Network Security–Foundations

This badge earner has foundational understanding of z/OS network security, including network security overview and general knowledge of IPSec, zERT, AT-TLS and IDS.

z/OS TCP/IP Configuration with NCA

This badge earner has foundational understanding of z/OS TCP/IP configuration provided with the IBM Configuration Assistant for z/OS Communications Server.

TCP/IP on z/OS Essentials-Level 1

This badge earner has a general knowledge and understanding of TCP/IP on z/OS.

 zERT Policy Enforcement Configuration with NCA

This badge earner has the knowledge and foundational understanding of configuring zERT Policy Enforcement using the IBM Configuration Assistant for z/OS Communications Server.

TCP/IP Implementation

Browse the IBM Redbooks® to install and support the z/OS Communications Server. The four volumes cover IBM z/OS V2R2 Communications Server TCP/IP Implementation.
Base functions, connectivity and routing

Get introduced to z/OS Communications Server TCP/IP. This Redbook describes the system resolver and shows the implementation of global and local settings for single and multi-stack environments.

Standard applications

Get useful implementation scenarios and configuration recommendations for many of the TCP/IP standard applications that z/OS Communications Server supports.

 High availability, scalability and performance

This Redbook discusses virtual IP addressing (VIPA) for high availability, with and without a dynamic routing protocol.

Security and policy-based networking

This Redbook explains how to set up security for your z/OS networking environment.
