A high-performance foundation for building and deploying networking applications on z/OS®
IBM® z/OS® Communications Server is a comprehensive networking solution that provides secure, scalable and high-performance connectivity for mainframe environments. It supports a wide range of communications protocols helping ensure reliable communication between applications, systems and networks.
IBM z/OS Communications Server, a high-availability enterprise transaction and data server, provides common applications, such as file transfer protocol (FTP), Telnet and the remote execution of applications. Built for optimum productivity, it provides a secure platform for developing and sharing mainframe workloads.
IBM z/OS Encryption Readiness Technology (zERT) Network Analyzer, a z/OSMF plug-in, allows for easy query and analysis of cryptographic protection attributes of your z/OS TCP/IP and Enterprise Extender connections.
New function APARs for 2.5
New function APARs for 2.4
Provides robust security features, including support for secure protocols (TLS/SSL), IP filtering and intrusion detection, helping to protect data in transit and safeguard against unauthorized access.
Helps ensure continuous availability of network services with features like Sysplex support, automatic failover and balancing the load, making it ideal for mission-critical applications that require uninterrupted connectivity.
Makes it faster and easier to configure policy-based networking functions by using Configuration Assistant.
As a key component in IBM z/OS Container Platform support for Kubernetes, the z/OS Communications Server provides the IBM z/OS Control Plane Appliance (zCPA), which functions as a control plane node within the Kubernetes cluster. Through its Kubernetes support, IBM z/OS Container Platform enables orchestration for deploying, scaling and managing applications running in containers on z/OS.
The zCPA operates within a z/OS address space, allowing one or more z/OS systems to participate as control plane nodes in the Kubernetes cluster. Also, z/OS Communications Server offers two z/OS UNIX command-line utilities: the IBM z/OS Appliance Manager for Kubernetes (kam), which manages the zCPA lifecycle, and Kubeadm for IBM z/OS (kubeadmz), which manages the lifecycle of control plane nodes and worker nodes.
z/OS 2.5 and 3.1 Communications Server, with APAR PH49323, is enhanced to support z/OS Sysplex Distributor for non-z/OS targets that run colocated with a z/OS TCP/IP stack in a sysplex.
Sysplex Distributor can be used to provide highly available Kubernetes clusters on z/OS when multiple z/OS Control Plane Appliances are configured for the cluster. It helps you optimize workload distribution and manage the availability and scalability demands across a set of control plane nodes for the Kubernetes cluster.
Provides a robust network support for IBM z/OS Container Platform by introducing ZCONTainer dynamic VIPAs (DVIPAs) and z/OS CNI plug-ins. ZCONTainer DVIPAs provide network access for containerized workloads, enabling seamless integration and coexistence with native z/OS applications. z/OS CNI plug-ins create a network fabric for container communication within the sysplex and with external systems, extending the server’s high performance and scalability to modern containerized environments.
Incorporates zERT and enhanced Application Transparent-Transport Layer Security (AT-TLS) to strengthen network security and encryption.
zERT, a core component of IBM Z® pervasive encryption, provides intelligent security discovery and monitoring through the zERT Network Analyzer, a web-based interface on z/OSMF. This tool helps identify and manage the protection of z/OS TCP and Enterprise Extender traffic. zERT Policy-based Enforcement in z/OS V2R5 introduces customizable cryptographic protection rules, with enhancements in z/OS 3.1 for database authentication and user interface improvements.
Enhanced AT-TLS delivers TLS encryption for TCP/IP connections based on policies set via the IBM Network Configuration Assistant, applying protection to data at the transport layer while maintaining the usual application-level data handling.
z/OS Communications Server strengthens data security and regulatory compliance through several key features. It includes secure logging over TCP with z/OS UNIX syslogd, access control for FTP Server JES and SMF 1154 records for compliance evidence. These enhancements improve data transfer security and support higher productivity while helping ensure adherence to regulatory standards.
z/OS Communications Server drives application modernization and simplifies system management by using the IBM Function Registry and supporting 64-bit Java. These advancements streamline application development and enhance operational efficiency, aligning with the server's advanced network management capabilities for optimized business operations.
SMC-Dv2 and SMC-Rv2 enhance the performance and flexibility of intersystem communications, integrating with the performance and scalability features of z/OS Communications Server.
z/OS Communications Server extends its capabilities to support Linux Docker-based applications through native z/OS Container Extensions. This feature helps ensure compatibility and optimized performance for diverse workloads, enhancing the server’s integration with modern containerized environments.
Fiducia and GAD IT AG are in the process of enabling zERT to monitor and record the cryptographic protection attributes of network connections terminating on z/OS. With zERT, Fiducia and GAD IT AG can determine which of the connections are properly or improperly configured. This might potentially help the company in its efforts to simplify compliance reporting.
Browse the IBM Redbooks® to install and support the z/OS Communications Server. The four volumes cover IBM z/OS V2R2 Communications Server TCP/IP Implementation.
Get introduced to z/OS Communications Server TCP/IP. This Redbook describes the system resolver and shows the implementation of global and local settings for single and multi-stack environments.
Get useful implementation scenarios and configuration recommendations for many of the TCP/IP standard applications that z/OS Communications Server supports.
This Redbook discusses virtual IP addressing (VIPA) for high availability, with and without a dynamic routing protocol.
This Redbook explains how to set up security for your z/OS networking environment.